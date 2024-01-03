The Epstein case and its derivatives continue to generate great expectation years after the death of the magnate, pedophile and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in August 2019 in his cell in a high-security prison in Manhattan. The judge in charge of the lawsuit filed in 2015 by one of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, against Epstein's lover and partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, has lifted the secrecy of hundreds of pages of documents from that case, which ended with an out-of-court settlement.

In the first batch of new documents, to be followed by others, mentioned victims of sexual assaults, people who interacted with the pedophile, lists of potential witnesses and friends and collaborators of the financier. Although many of these documents have so far cited people such as John Doe and Jane Doe (the generic way of maintaining a secret identity), numerous personalities who had been related to Epstein were already known, such as Prince Andrew and former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. In any case, the list of people cited and the reasons why they appear in the summary are so heterogeneous that their mere appearance in the documents must be taken with enormous caution. The vast majority of people whose names appear in the documents are not accused of any crime. If anyone expected a list of clients, this is not the case, despite the misinformation and conspiracy theories that have circulated on social media.

For example, former President Donald Trump is mentioned, but in a question to a witness who is asked if she had relations with him or gave him massages, to which she answers no, in a series of questions in which she also The scientist Marvin Minsky, the filmmaker George Lucas and the lawyer Alan Dershowitz are cited, in all cases with negative answers. Giuffre withdrew an accusation he had made against Dershowitz, who was Epstein's lawyer, in 2022, saying he may have made a mistake in reporting him.

In another statement, a witness is asked if she saw Trump at Epstein's house, on his island in the Virgin Islands, in New York or New Mexico, the places where the financier had a home, with the same answer on all four questions: “No.” what I remember”.

Interest in the papers was so high that within minutes of the documents being published, The CourtListener website that spread them collapsed. What has been published are 40 documents, mostly witness statements, but also emails, demands, subpoenas and other legal documents.

Epstein was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 after being accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. Dozens of other minors described similar sexual abuse, but prosecutors finally allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a work release program.

Some famous acquaintances broke up with Epstein after his conviction, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but the millionaire continued to associate with the rich and famous for another decade, often through philanthropy. The reports of Miami Herald renewed interest in the scandal, and federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein in 2019 with sex trafficking. He committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial. Her partner, heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking of minors and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022.

It is the aforementioned Florida newspaper that has requested the publication of the documents, to which the judge has finally agreed, although some names of victims remain crossed out.

Giuffre stated at the time that the summer she turned 17, she was hired at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago club to become Epstein's “masseuse,” which included performing sexual acts. She also claimed that she was pressured to have sexual relations with men in Epstein's orbit, including Prince Andrew, with whom she reached an agreement in 2022 to drop her sexual abuse lawsuit. Prince Andrew does appear mentioned on multiple occasions in the documents that have been declassified.

Investor Glenn Dubin, modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel and former Limited and Victoria's Secret CEO Leslie Wexner are also cited in a compromising manner.

Some names still remain secret at the request of those mentioned. Among them, according to American media, would be the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, who has publicly regretted the meetings he had with Epstein, according to him to discuss philanthropic collaboration.

