From the money of pedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, almost $ 50 million was paid to his victims for the second half of 2020, the Miami Herald reports, citing documents.

The specially created fund distributed over $ 49.8 million from June last year to the beginning of this year. The exact number of those who received compensation is not reported – it is known that at least 20 women withdrew their claims against Epstein, and about 100 such claims were filed in total. Most likely, the newspaper writes, the claims were taken by those who received the money.

It is reported that the plane belonging to the criminal was sold last year for $ 10.5 million, his share in the yacht company is estimated at 5.4 million.

Jeffrey Epstein was previously convicted of creating a criminal network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of girls. It is known that among his victims were 14-year-olds. According to some reports, he continued to engage in human trafficking until 2019. The American financier was detained on July 6, 2019 in New York. In August of the same year, he took his own life without waiting for the trial.

The pedophile millionaire’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested at her estate on July 2, 2020. She was charged with six counts of indictment, including forcing minors to travel for illegal sex and perjury. She faces up to 35 years in prison.