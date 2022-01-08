To pay the legal fees of the Epstein case, Prince Andrew sells the chalet in Switzerland

Prince Andrew has found a buyer for his chalet in Verbier in the Swiss Alps. According to the British tabloids, the Duke of York was forced to sell the house to a mysterious millionaire, for a sum exceeding 17 million pounds, in order to pay the legal costs of the affair that in New York sees him accused for alleged sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre. Andrea, 61, according to what the Sun writes, would be confident of being able to complete the sale of the luxurious chalet soon. But, first of all, the third son of Queen Elizabeth will have to compensate Isabella de Rouvre, the woman who lent him the money for the purchase of the property and then, a year and a half ago, sued him for 7 million. pounds.

Epstein case, Queen Elizabeth does not open her wallet

The prince would still have £ 10 million left, to be used to pay legal fees in America or to find an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre. A source familiar with the deal told the Sun that “a buyer has been found and a price agreed.” The sale “has not yet been completed. But hopefully it will be soon.” Meanwhile, the chalet has been used for the Christmas holidays by ANDREA’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenia, along with their husbands. This morning, they were all scanned as they left Switzerland.