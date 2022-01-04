Epstein case, for Prince Andrew of England asked for the dismissal of the sexual assault charges

The lawyers of the Prince Andrew of England they asked‘storage of the sexual assault allegations brought against him by Virginia Giuffrè. The woman, among the girls who had ended up in the network of Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison, claims that the Duke of York he abused her three times when she was still a minor. According to lawyers for Elizabeth II’s third child, the $ 500,000 out-of-court settlement signed in 2009 by Giuffrè and Epstein and revealed yesterday, it committed the woman not to denounce Prince Andrew who therefore, according to the lawyers, cannot be tried.

Virginia Giuffrè “gave up his right to sue when he signed the 2009 deal and took the money from Mr. Epstein“said the prince’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, in a conference call hearing at the Federal Court of Manhattan. According to the Duke of York’s lawyers, the 2009 agreement “protects” other “potential defendants” in Epstein’s circle, including his friend Prince Andrew.

