Conservative political commentators and content creators have been seen this Thursday outside the White House holding folders that would contain the documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein caseFinancial and sexual offender who abused minors. “The Epstein archives: Phase 1” have left their shelter after the US attorney general, Pam Bondi, committed to the declassification of documents about the tycoon on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow they will see information about Epstein published by my department,” Bondi said in an interview on Wednesday with Fox News. Among the documents that the Attorney General intends to publish, there will be “Many flight records, many names, much information”, so they could contain details about possible accomplices. However, for now it is not known what the folders taken from the White House contain, in which it can be read “declassified”.

Commentator politicians and content creators hold folders with a cover entitled “The Epstein archives: phase 1” in the White House. EVAN VUCCI / AP

“It is quite sick what that man did with his accomplices,” Bondi said in the interview, which he already announced last week that he was in possession of Epstein’s archives and is receiving Pressures by Republicans and Democrats to publish their “customer list.” The delay, he said, is because the Prosecutor’s Office works to protect the identities of some 250 victims that appear in those documents. “We must ensure that your identity and personal information are protected,” he said.

Epstein He committed suicide in August 2019 in a New York prison weeks after being arrested by federal agents accused of sex trafficking. The billionaire, with contacts in the high political and economic spheres of several countries, had already been convicted of sexual crimes with minors, of which he declared himself guilty in 2008.





Having avoided the trial with its suicide, part of American society He claimed the Department of Justice to make public the list of complicit and customers of Epstein. Also that he published the registration of flights from the private plane of Epstein to the private island he had in the Virgin Islands, where some of the abuses would have occurred.

Over the years, Thousands of documents have been published through demands, criminal records, public revelations and requests from the Law on Freedom of Information. In January 2024, a court declassified a large number of documents collected as evidence in a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, victim of Epstein.

Epstein’s greatest accomplice was the British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, sentenced to 20 years in prison for bringing minors to Epstein to sexually abuse them for a decade.