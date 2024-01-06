Prince Andrew spent “many weeks” at Jeffrey Epstein's Florida residence, the New York financier who committed suicide in prison, where he had been locked up on charges of sex trafficking of underage girls. This is what emerges from a third wave of documents, 1300 pages, made public by a federal court in New York. Juan Alesi, who looked after the Palm Beach residence for Epstein, revealed that the Duke of York stayed in the guest room and underwent daily “massages”. The documents are part of the defamation lawsuit launched in 2015 by one of the main accusers, Virginia Giuffre, against Ghislaine Maxwell, the English heiress and former lover of Epstein who was sentenced to more than twenty years in prison for his role as her accomplice in the sex trafficking. When asked if Prince Andrew had had “massages”, Alesi replied yes. “I don't remember – he added – if he had received more than one (per day, ed.), but I think there was really a massage for him”.

The series of judicial documents linked to the Epstein case and declassified in installments, as if they were a TV series, seems like a Pandora's box, five years after his suicide in prison while awaiting trial for trafficking of minors. The second tranche of documents, 19 after over 40 on Wednesday, with thousands of pages of depositions, reveals new names but also embarrassing details linked to figures already known in Epstein's orbit, even if not criminally relevant. This is the case of Bill Clinton, who allegedly entered the offices of Vanity Fair and “threatened” the staff not to publish articles on the sex trafficking of his good friend Jeffrey. Virginia Giuffre, Epstein's great accuser, recounted the episode in an email to a Daily Mail journalist. It's unclear where Giuffre learned of Clinton's threats. In the documents the former president is described as someone who “had traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (his girlfriend) and who could have had information on the conduct” of the financier and his accomplice.