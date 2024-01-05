Bill Clinton threatening Vanity Fair against publishing articles about his friend Jeffrey Epstein. A supermodel commits suicide in suspicious circumstances two years after flying on the infamous 'Lolita Express'. Teenagers offered as sexual prey to celebrities in American and international politics and finance in order to blackmail them. The series of judicial documents linked to the Epstein case seem like a Pandora's box and have been declassified in installments, as if they were a TV series, five years after his suicide in his cell while awaiting trial for trafficking of minors. The second tranche of documents, 19 after over 40 on Wednesday, with thousands of pages of depositions, it reveals new names but also embarrassing details linked to characters already known in Epstein's orbit, even if not criminally relevant.

Epstein's network in court

This is the case of Bill Clinton, who allegedly entered the offices of Vanity Fair and “threatened” the staff not to publish articles on the sex trafficking of his good friend Jeffrey. Virginia Giuffre, Epstein's great accuser, recounted the episode in an email to a Daily Mail journalist. It's unclear where Giuffre learned of Clinton's threats. In the documents the former president is described as someone who “had traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (his girlfriend, ed.) and who could have had information on the conduct” of the financier and his accomplice.

The revelation: “Epstein tried to blackmail Bill Gates”

The suicidal model

Among the unpublished details also the story of the Russian-Kazakh top model Ruslana Korshunova, advertising icon of various fashion houses who committed suicide at the age of 20 in 2008 by falling from the ninth floor of her apartment near Wall Street, in suspicious circumstances: two years earlier had flown on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous 'Lolita Express' jet for a trip to his Caribbean island of Little St. James, the scene of orgies and sexual encounters between VIPs and minors.

But one of the most interesting documents is the one that lifts the veil on those who were the targets of the trafficking of teenagers orchestrated by the financier and his partner: Epstein offered a girl, identified in a 2014 document with the pseudonym “Jane Doe 3”. , to “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful corporate executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister and other world leaders”, with the aim of “ingratiating themselves” with them for his financial activity but also “to obtain potential blackmail information”. As? Having the teenager tell you the details of sexual encounters.

However, the document does not name the VIPs. The young girl was first contacted by Maxwell in 1999, when she was just 15 years old. Like her, dozens of other minors. Among the new names of 'customers', those of Leslie Wexner appear, the retail titan behind Victoria's Secret, The Limited and other chain stores. Or the billionaire Glenn Dubin, the former US ambassador and governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson, the former senator George Mitchell. Everyone denies it. The names that continue to attract attention are those of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. And of Prince Andrew, on whom an anti-monarchist political group, Republic, has asked to open new investigations. But Scotland Yard has already closed the door, after previous investigations concluded with a non-prosecution and the prince's multi-million dollar out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.