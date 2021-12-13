Epstein case, “I tried to swim to the Caribbean. But she found me”

The process Epstein records a key moment, the testimony of Sarah Ransome, even if unrelated to the procedure for which Ghislaine Maxwell risks life imprisonment for having recruited four minors, could prove to be decisive in clarifying the situation. His statements – reads the Messenger – did not take place in the courtroom but his outburst came through the newspapers. The facts he tells all lead to a single direction, that of Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend and accomplice. In his memoir, “Silenced no moreSarah, now 37, rebuilds those 9 months of nightmare in 2006, in which Epstein raped her with relentless regularity up to three times a day, while Maxwell took care to keep her in shape by sending her to the more expensive hairdressers and forcing her to follow diets draconian made only of tomatoes and cucumbers.

Sarah – continues the Messenger – does not pretend to have been an innocent virgin, yet she tells how in her first trip aboard the private jet of Epstein, direct with other girls to the private island in the Caribbean, she was appalled when she heard that the man had withdrawn in the back to have sex with one of the girls. Sex that just two days later he also demanded of her: “I’m going to make you a woman tonightHe had told her on the island. Useless tears and resistances, that evening was the first of a series of meetings, organized by Ghislaine. Desperate, on the third day the young woman thought of escaping by swimming, heedless of the sharks. Ghislaine he found it and brought it back.

