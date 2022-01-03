Virginia Giuffre agreed for 500 thousand dollars not to legally denounce and prosecute anyone connected to Jeffrey Epstein and could be called a “potential defendant”. This is what emerges from the compensation agreement signed in 2009 in Florida between the woman and the former financier, convicted of sexual offenses and then committed suicide in prison. The content was revealed by the New York court, where it is underway the civil compensation lawsuit brought by Giuffre against Prince Andrewaccused by the woman of having had sexual relations with her when she was a minor. Andrea, Duke of York, has always denied the accusations.

The document was made public on the eve of a hearing deemed crucial, that of Tuesday. According to lawyers for Queen Elizabeth’s third son, the 2009 agreement translates into a non-place to proceed against Prince Andrew, since the woman agreed, in the face of compensation, annot to bring any other legal actioni against anyone connected to Epstein who could assume the role of “potential defendant”.

But the legal team representing Giuffre argues that the agreement, signed in Florida, it cannot apply to Prince Andrew, which according to the allegations allegedly abused the young woman in New York, London and the Virgin Islands.