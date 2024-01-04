NRarely has a place been subject to as much speculation as Little Saint James. The Caribbean island, almost 30 hectares in size and a four-hour flight from New York, belonged to the American financial manager and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Until his sudden death in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in the summer of 2019, the sixty-six-year-old is said to have regularly flown young women and underage girls to Little Saint James in order to sexually abuse them. Residents of the neighboring islands reported that Epstein repeatedly brought prominent acquaintances to the island by helicopter or boat.

Like the New Yorker, they are said to have used the remoteness of the US Virgin Islands to force girls to have sexual intercourse. “Little Saint James was the perfect hideout to hold young women and minors for sexual slavery, child abuse and assault,” the Virgin Islands Department of Justice later described the supposed paradise in a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate. A year ago, the deceased's estate managers ended the legal dispute by paying more than $100 million.

Meanwhile, speculation continued about Epstein's prominent entourage abusing women and girls on “Pedophile Island.” During the criminal trial against his former partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell two years ago, prosecutors and witnesses repeatedly referred to Epstein's address book. On almost 100 pages, it was said, the former mathematics teacher wrote down the names, telephone numbers and email contacts of around a thousand politicians, scientists and celebrities.

A comment about Bill Clinton

Prominent names were also mentioned in a libel case that alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre brought against Maxwell in 2015. However, after agreeing to pay an unknown sum, they also remained under wraps. A New York court had previously called Roberts Giuffre a “victim of continued sexual violence against minors from 1999 to 2002.” The Californian testified at the time that she was repeatedly forced to have sex on Little Saint James – with Epstein, but also with members of his entourage such as Prince Andrew, the brother of the British King Charles III.

At the urging of the Miami Herald and other media outlets, presiding judge Loretta Preska finally agreed two weeks ago to make the court documents from the libel trial public. In the almost 1,000 pages that were unsealed on Thursday night, the alleged victim Johanna Sjoberg remembered a dinner together at Epstein's, where the magician David Copperfield was also a guest. He asked them if they knew that the host was paying girls to recruit more girls. Sjoberg also recalled a comment Epstein made about Bill Clinton. The former American president, the sex offender complained at the time, “prefers young girls.”

The physicist Stephen Hawking also appeared in the court documents that have now been published. In an email, Epstein asked his accomplice Maxwell, who has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison, to dispel rumors that the British scientist was having an orgy with underage girls. As Sjoberg testified in 2016, she and Roberts Giuffre also met Prince Andrew at Epstein's Manhattan estate in 2001. The nobleman is said to have groped Roberts Giuffre with a hand puppet.

“There were more”

According to court records, Roberts Giuffre also testified about forced sex during Maxwell's libel trial. In addition to the entrepreneur Glenn Dubin, Prince Andrew, a hotel heir, Marvin Minsky, founder of the laboratory for artificial intelligence at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, Maxwell gave her up to other men for attacks. “I know for a fact that there were more. “But I can’t remember their names,” reported the forty-year-old.