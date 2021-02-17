Ghislaine Maxwell, the former collaborator of Jeffrey Epstein, indicted in the United States for trafficking in minors, suffered “physical violence” during a recent search in his cell, said Tuesday, February 16 his lawyer Bobbi Sternheim. According to her, her client is “at the mercy of a group of guardians” in his cell at Brooklyn Federal Prison, New York. The lawyer, in a letter to the judge in charge of the case, did not give specific details on these “violence”.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, has indicated her intention to report the incident, but “the guards threatened her with disciplinary action”, says the lawyer. And a week later, the same team of goalies got him “ordered to clean his shower, to disinfect it and to scrub the walls with a broom”, in retaliation, according to Bobbi Sternheim. The lawyer believes that her client is subject to excessive surveillance, including a lamp that sweeps the ceiling of her cell every 15 minutes, from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., because of suspected suicide risks.

The financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexually abusing dozens of minors in his luxurious residences, was found hanged dead in his cell in August 2019. The investigation concluded in a suicide and dysfunctions in the functioning of the guards in charge of his surveillance in Manhattan prison, where he was incarcerated.

Arrested in New Hampshire (north-eastern United States) in July 2020, after several months on the run, Ghislaine Maxwell is suspected of having recruited teenage girls for him in several cities around the world. Her trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is due to start in July. She will face six charges, including trafficking in minors and incitement to prostitution.