According to the lawyers of Elizabeth II’s son, he cannot be tried because of the $ 500,000 out-of-court settlement signed in 2009 by his accuser Virginia Giuffre and Epstein.

Lawyers for Prince Andrew of England have requested the dismissal of the allegations of sexual assault brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

The woman, among the girls who had ended up in the network of the billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison, claims that the Duke of York abused her three times when she was still a minor.

According to the lawyers of Elizabeth II’s third child, the $ 500,000 extrajudicial settlement signed in 2009 by Giuffre and Epstein and revealed yesterday, committed the woman not to denounce Prince Andrew who therefore, the lawyers argue, cannot be tried.

A document released yesterday showed that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, also accused by Giuffre of abuse, paid the woman $ 500,000 to end her claims. Giuffre would also have agreed not to sue any other “potential defendant”. The deal with Epstein does not mention Andrea’s name, but according to the Duke of York’s lawyers, it prevents the woman from suing him. The document became a central element in the defense of the prince