Numerous documents related to a lawsuit linked to former financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking and died by suicide in federal prison in 2019, have been made public. The first 40 documents, of about 250 expected to be released, largely name figures whose names were already known, including high-profile friends of Epstein and victims who have spoken out publicly. These include Prince Andrew, former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Michael Jackson and David Copperfield.

The documents, filed as part of the lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, against Ghislaine Maxwell, the former financier's partner who is serving a 20-year sentence for helping him recruit and abuse girls, include excerpts of depositions and motions. Those who were curious were disappointed after the news of the disclosure of the documents, spread in December following a judge's decision, had given rise to rumors about lists of “clients” or “accomplices” of Epstein as well as a series of contents of misinformation on social media. The judge herself had previously said that she would order the publication of the documents because much of the information they contain is already public. Other documents are expected in the coming weeks.

However, this is the first time these documents – filed with a court – have been released through the legal system. In particular, the papers contain excerpts from the depositions of Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre. There is also a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, another young woman who ended up in Epstein's ring, who tells how Prince Andrew playfully touched her breasts while taking photos of her. Sjoberg's story was also known, but this is the first time her testimony has been made public. Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the sexual abuse case against him, a document filed by his lawyers on Tuesday confirms.