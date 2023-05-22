Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft
Epstein and Gates. Here’s what happened before the suicide in jail
The child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein he would blackmail Bill Gates, threatening to reveal his secret relationship with a Russian bridge player. She reveals it Wall Street Journal. According to the financial newspaper, which cites sources familiar with the story, the co-founder of Microsoft he had an affair with the young girl bridge champion Thousands Antonova. Epstein, New York millionaire arrested in 2019 for child trafficking, e committed suicide in prison in the summer of that year, he allegedly asked the American billionaire for money in an email sent in 2017, after Gates he had not joined a charity fundraiser launched by Epstein himself.
Gates had met Antonova in 2010when she had little more than twenty years, and had begun to play bridge together. In a video posted on YouTube in the same year, Antonova had told of having played a game with the co-founder of Microsoft, a great fan of this game: “I didn’t beat it – he said – but I tried to pull him a leg kick“. Two years after Epstein’s death, Gates has divorced by his wife, Melina, after nearly thirty years of marriage.
