The child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein he would blackmail Bill Gates, threatening to reveal his secret relationship with a Russian bridge player. She reveals it Wall Street Journal. According to the financial newspaper, which cites sources familiar with the story, the co-founder of Microsoft he had an affair with the young girl bridge champion Thousands Antonova. Epstein, New York millionaire arrested in 2019 for child trafficking, e committed suicide in prison in the summer of that year, he allegedly asked the American billionaire for money in an email sent in 2017, after Gates he had not joined a charity fundraiser launched by Epstein himself.

Gates had met Antonova in 2010when she had little more than twenty years, and had begun to play bridge together. In a video posted on YouTube in the same year, Antonova had told of having played a game with the co-founder of Microsoft, a great fan of this game: “I didn’t beat it – he said – but I tried to pull him a leg kick“. Two years after Epstein’s death, Gates has divorced by his wife, Melina, after nearly thirty years of marriage.

