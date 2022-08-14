Thanks to its constancy and continuity, Stoffel Vandoorne he became world champion of the 2021/2022 season of Formula E carrying Mercedes-EQ on the top step of the constructors’ classification. Below are the final results and ranking of the last double header round carried out on the exciting track of theOlympic Parc Circuit.

ePrix Seoul Formula E 2022, race 1 results

Mitch Evans fought to keep his chances of winning the world champion title alive, denting Stoffel Vandoorne’s points lead. The New Zealander, who started in third position, won the debut race of the Seoul ePrix 2022 in style.

The Jaguar TCS Racing driver preceded Pole Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing), who struggled to take off as the circuit was still wet from a previous downpour. Evans then overtook Lucas di Grassi (ROKiT Venturi Racing) with a stealth move to Turn Three during the first lap and never looked back.

Mitch Evans during race-1 of the Seoul ePrix

An accident between several cars at the penultimate corner caused the match to be interrupted for 45 minutes. Sébastien Buemi, Oliver Askew, André Lotterer, Dan Ticktum, Oliver Turvey, Nick Cassidy, Norman Nato and Nyck de Vries were surprised by the water and hit the wall. The crowd at the stadium let out a loud roar as they saw de Vries’ Silver Arrow 02 cut through Buemi’s Nissan, which landed on top of the Dutchman’s car. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

After the restart, it was a relatively clear Saturday afternoon for Evans, who accumulated a comfortable three-second gap for much of the race. Rowland was happy to win his first podium of the season and his first with Mahindra. Meanwhile, Rowland’s future teammate Lucas di Grassi took his 39th podium with a third place and became the first Formula E driver to exceed 1,000 points and to have participated in all 100 E- Prix.

Lucas di Grassi in the running during the Seoul ePrix 2022

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) took the fastest lap and fourth place, while Vandoorne kept the points with fifth place. Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) had the mathematical chance of winning the championship before the race, but the sixth place finish puts an end to his unlikely race for the title. Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team), Robin Frijns (Envision Racing), António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) and Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) completed the positions in the points.

Video highlights Race 1 ePrix Seoul Formula E 2022

Race-1 podium FORMULA E ePrix Seoul 2022

The podium of the Formula E 2022 race-1 of theSeoul ePrix is formed from:

Mitch Evans – Jaguar TCS Racing Oliver Rowland – Mahindra Racing Lucas Di Grassi – Rokit Venturi Racing

Race-1 standings ePrix Seoul, RESULTS

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing LEADER 2 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.820 3 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing +1.393 4 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.902 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +2.470 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +3.957 7 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +4.149 8 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +4.508 9 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +4.970 10 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +5.325 11 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams +5.610 12 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +6.121 13 Norman Born Jaguar TCS Racing +57.545 14 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing OUT 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport OUT 16 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing OUT 17 André Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team OUT 18 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti OUT 19 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team OUT 20 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams OUT 21 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team OUT 22 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team OUT Race 1 standings ePrix Seoul Formula E 2022

ePrix Seoul Formula E 2022, race 2 results

Stoffel Vandoorne took second place during the Seoul ePrix 2022 race, effectively winning the 2021/22 FIA Formula E Drivers World Championshipalso ensuring the title Constructors to Mercedes-EQ.

On this important day for Formula E, Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) won the 100th E-Prix in the first World Championship of electric motoring, while the title of Vandoorne Season 8 marks the end of the Gen2 era and the debut of Gen3 next seasonthe fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric racing car ever built.

Mercedes-EQ celebrates winning the Formula E 2022 Drivers and Constructors’ titles

Formula E’s first adventure in the South Korean capital of Seoul saw Vandoorne overtake a scrum on the first lap and keep calm for the rest of the race, closing the race in second place. Only Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) he had some chance of reaching him, but the eighth podium of the season of the Belgian driver – more than any other driver – proved enough to make him conquer the title of World Champion for the first time and to also deliver the team title to Mercedes-EQ.

Mortara controlled the race once he took the lead thanks to an extraordinary maneuver that allowed him to complete a U-turn on Portuguese António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) on lap three. From there, he perfectly managed the detachment and the usable energy to end his season and that of Venturi with a flourish: the Monegasque team took second place in the constructors’ classification ahead of DS TECHEETAH and Mortara third in the drivers’ championship.

Edoardo Mortara winner of race-2 ePrix Seuk 2022

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) took an excellent third position, despite the five second penalty imposed on him following a contact with da Costa.

Robin Frijns (Envision Racing), Oliver Askew (Avalanche Andretti) and Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) completed the top six. Not being able to get more, Evans finished seventh and, although no one has won more races than him in this championship, Vandoorne’s consistency – one win, one race without points and the record of eight podiums – allowed Mercedes-EQ to seal the success.

Video highlights Race 2 ePrix Seoul Formula E 2022

Race-2 podium FORMULA E ePrix Seoul 2022

The podium of the 2022 Formula E race-2 ofSeoul ePrix is formed from:

Edoardo Mortara – Rokit Venturi Racing Soffel Vandoorne – Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Jake Dennis – Avalanche Andretti

Results Race-2 ePrix Seoul, RESULTS

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME 1 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing LEADER 2 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 3,756 3 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +6.649 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +7.021 5 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +7.850 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +9.471 7 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +10.243 8 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +14,208 9 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +16.629 10 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +22.226 11 Lucas di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing +24.546 12 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +26.513 13 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +27.813 14 Normann Born Jaguar TCS Racing +31.526 15 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +31.565 16 Sacha Fenestraz Dragon Penske Autosport +36.270 17 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams OUT 18 Nick De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team OUT 19 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team OUT 20 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team OUT 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing OUT 22 Andrè Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team OUT Race 2 classification ePrix Seoul Formula E 2022

You might be interested (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Formula E 2022 standings

👉 Formula E 2022 race calendar

👉 Formula E race results, standings and news

👉 New Formula E Gen 3 single-seater

👉 New Formula E Safety Car

👉 Maserati in Formula E from 2023

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK