There Formula E is ready to land in Italy on the occasion of theePrix of Romeon 9 and 10 April 2022, held in the streets of the capital in the renowned neighborhood of the EUR for its fourth edition. Here are the timetables to watch the Rome ePrix live on TVthird appointment of the electric world of Formula E.

Formula E ePrix Roma 2022, the electric race of the Capital

The Formula E world championship returns to Italy with a double appointment, more electrifying than ever, on the streets of the capital. On 9 and 10 Aprilthe 22 electric racing cars, and their respective drivers, will fight for victory on the EUR street circuit, one of Rome’s most iconic neighborhoods.

EUR city circuit layout for the Rome 2022 ePrix

Since 2018 they have been competing four editions with victories attributed to as many different drivers (Sam Bird, Mitch Evans, Jean-Éric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne) belonging to four different manufacturers (DS Virgin Racing, Jaguar Racing, DS Techeetah, Mercedes-EQ). This shows that no party favorite on this track, one of the most spectacular, but also the most technical of the electric championship.

An increasingly Italian Formula E

Antonio Giovinazzi, who arrived in Formula E this year, tackles the demanding streets of the EUR city circuit for the first time during the double appointment of the ePrix in Rome. The Italian driver, who joined the team Dragon / Penske Autosportafter its final season in Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo debuted this season at Diriyahmoving full-time to all-electric road racing after taking part in the rookie test of Marrakech in 2018, where he positioned himself immediately behind the reigning champion Nyck de Vries.

Antonio Giovinazzi presents the ePrix of Rome VIDEO

In addition to the participation in the electric world championship by the pilot from Martina Franca, we should not forget the imminent arrival in the next season by the Maserati brand which will organize various events during the Italian Formula E weekend.

ePrix Roma Formula E 2022 where it airs

The times of the weekend of the ePrix of Rome, listed below, will be broadcast live on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sport One And Sky Action.

Date and times ePrix Roma 9-10 April 2022

Free Practice Hours

FP1 : 07:10 – 07:55 (Saturday 9 April);

: 07:10 – 07:55 (Saturday 9 April); FP2 : 08:55 – 09:40 (Saturday 9 April);

: 08:55 – 09:40 (Saturday 9 April); FP3: 08:25 – 09:10 (Sunday 10 April).

Qualifying times

10:30 – 12:15 (Saturday 9 April);

10:30 – 12:15 (Sunday 10 April).

EPrix Rome Formula E Race Timetables

14:30 – 16:30 (Saturday 9 April);

14:30 – 16:30 (Sunday 10 April).

Formula E in Rome on 9 and 10 April 2022

Formula E Rome 2022 Tickets

Compared to the past, fans are returning to the ePrix in Rome. Formula E tickets can be purchased on Ticketone.it with prices starting from 29 euros to watch the race from Green Arena. The prices of the stands start from a minimum of 72 to a maximum of 132 euros. The race ticket also allows access to theAllianz E-Villagean area open from 7 to 19 which provides entertainment for the whole family, including a children’s area, DJ sets, shows and a space gaming.

Formula E ePrix of Rome VIDEO

The organization with the initiative “Locals on Track” also allow you to visit the track in Rome on foot on the afternoon of Friday 8 April, between 6 and 7 pm.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 How the Formula E race in Rome went in 2021

👉 Formula E race results, standings and news

👉 Discover the new Formula E Safety Car

👉 Maserati in Formula E from 2023

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE “

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK