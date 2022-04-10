The entire weekend ofePrix of Rome 2022 was dominated by Mitch Evans that has won both races of the Italian event. The standard bearer of Jaguar was the eternal star of this weekend in which he conquered the fourth career victory and third on the street circuit ofEURdrafting a new record as the driver with the most victories on this track. Hereinafter i results of race 1 and race 2 of the Rome ePrix of the 2022 Formula E season.

Race 1 ePrix Roma 2022, Evans protagonist of a memorable comeback

Mitch Evans took victory in Formula E during race 1 of the Rome ePrix 2022. Earlier in the day, the Jaguar driver had qualified in ninth place for the event, with the car Mercedes-EQ from Stoffel Vandoorne in pole position. Robin Frijns took second place on the grid in Envision Racing, while Vandoorne’s teammate, defending champion Nyck de Vries, took third place.

Robin Frijns whizzes between the curbs of the EUR city track

Having previously won on the street circuit of the EUR City Circuit, Vandoorne had reason to be confident in another victory, hitting the track as his only favorite. During the race, the Belgian Mercedes-EQ driver held the lead at the start of the race on Saturday, although it proved to be a tumultuous start, with the Safety Car deployed in the early stages following crashes for Oliver Rowland and Max Guenther. .

Returning to the Safety Car, Frijns soon passed Vandoorne and managed to create a gap from the two Mercedes-EQs behind him. However, as the race progressed, the Belgian driver continued to battle with Frijns giving life to a series of overtaking and counter-overtaking, and seemed to have the better pace of the two. The Belgian driver moved between turns 6 and 7 using Attack Mode, regaining the lead with 14 minutes to go. Behind them, however, Evans was gaining ground and eventually found himself behind the two contenders for the win. Taking advantage of the extra power boost of Attack Mode, the Jaguar driver overtook both cars to position himself at the top of the pack.

Mitch Evans crosses the finish line in race 1 of the ePrix of Rome 2022

The Jaguar kiwifruit he quickly opened a gap and kept it to secure his race win. Meanwhile, it was Frijns who took second place at the end, with Vandoorne in third place. Behind them was Jean-Eric Vergne’s DS Techeetah in fourth and Evans’ Jaguar teammate Sam Bird in fifth.

Race 1 podium FORMULA E 2022 ePrix Roma results

The podium of race 1 of Formula E 2022 ofePrix of Rome is formed from:

Mitch Evans – Jaguar TCS Racing Robin Frijns – Envision Racing Stoffel Vandoorne – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

Results Race 1 ePrix Roma, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME POINTS 1 9 Mich Evans Jaguar TCS Racing LEADER 25 2 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +5.703 18 3 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +6.966 15 4 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +7.553 12 5 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +7.877 10 6 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +8.971 8 7 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi +13.356 7 8 94 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heurer Porsche +14.216 4 9 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +14.543 2 10 36 Andrè Lotterer Tag Heurer Porsche +19.339 1 11 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi +19.731 12 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +24.758 13 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +25.029 14 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +28.039 15 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +28.645 16 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +28.865 17 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +58.734 18 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport + 1’02 19 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team +1: 14 20 17 Nick De Vries Dragon Penske Autosport DNF 21 30 Oliver Rowland Dragon Penske Autosport DNF 22 22 Maximilian Gunther Mahindra Racing DNF

Race 2 ePrix Roma 2022, Mitch Evans eighth king of Rome

Conquered the fourteenth pole in his career, the driver of DS Techeetah Vergne keeps the first position ahead of Dennis and Lotterer, with the German of the Porsche house who initially tried to worry the English of Andretti Autosport, but without success. Only later will Lotterer break the delay at the curve that leads to the Square Colosseum finding the overtaking on Dennis.

Your 60 SECOND HIGHLIGHTS for Round 4 have arrived ⚡️ What an action-packed race! We can’t wait to do it all again tomorrow 😉 🇮🇹 2022 #RomeEPrix – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) April 9, 2022

After a third of the race Mitch Evans, who started from the fourth pitch, almost a photocopy of what he saw during race 1, his ruthless comeback begins again and overtakes first Dennis and then Lotterer and aims for the first position of Vergne. Meanwhile, in the rear comes the bitter blood a Edoardo Mortara who is forced to retire due to a contact with the Portuguese Antonio da Costa of DS Techeetah. Also to Antonio Giovinazzi that’s not good: the driver from Martina Franca was highly anticipated in the Italian weekend but in race 2 he had to pull up his Dragon on the side of the track, facing a retirement that weighs like a boulder. There Safety Car it thus entered the track due to the two electric single-seaters stationary on the track.

Vergne during race 2 of the Rome 2022 ePrix

A few minutes from the end and mindful of the excellent strategy that paid off with a victory during race 1, Mitch Evans uses his Attack Mode to move up to first position outclassing Frijns and Vergne, the latter takes advantage of this by overcoming the Envision Racing standard bearer. The French driver of DS Techeetah seems to have more and earns the second position against Lotterer, who is in great difficulty and suffers shortly after being overtaken by Frijns. The race ends under the Safety Car regime due to an accident for Nick Cassidy, but the classification does not change and Mitch Evans closes the race in the lead followed by Vergne, current world leader, and Frijns.

Race 2 podium FORMULA E 2022 ePrix Roma results

The podium of race 2 of Formula E 2022 ofePrix of Rome is formed from:

Mitch Evans – Jaguar TCS Racing Jean-Eric Vergne – DS Techeetah Robin Frijns – Envision Racing

Results Race 2 ePrix Roma, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME POINTS 1 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing LEADER 25 2 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.302 18 3 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +9.051 15 4 36 André Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +9.975 12 5 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +18.356 10 6 94 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +19.020 8 7 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +20.232 7 8 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing +23.394 4 9 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +26.497 2 10 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +26.829 1 11 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team +27.086 12 22 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams +27.525 13 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +28.794 14 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +32.978 15 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +35.677 16 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing DNF 17 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing DNF 18 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti DNF 19 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DNF 20 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing DNF 21 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport DNF 22 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing DNF

