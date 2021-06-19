A pole position and a race conducted almost continuously at the head of the group were not enough for Pascal Wehrlein to celebrate the first victory in Formula E. The German of the house Porsche it was indeed disqualified after crossing the finish line in first position, giving way to Lucas by Grassi and René Rast, which give to Audi the first double of the season. On the third step of the podium, Edoardo Mortara with Venturi.

A disqualification that will certainly cause discussion in the timing of application, given that the infringement alleged against the Porsche drivers (the same fate in fact also for André Lotterer, as well as for the Nissan duo) was the lack of pre-race communication of the sets of tires used. A (missing) fact that the commissioners were certainly aware of well before the checkered flag was lowered.

For by Grassi the third career success on Mexican roads – after the 2017 and 2019 triumphs – breaks a fast of victories that had lasted for over two years (25 May 2019 in Berlin) and gives Audi a one-two that was missing from the New York ePrix of 14 July 2018. Rast wins the second electric podium (he was third in the penultimate ePrix Berlin 2020), while Edoardo Mortara takes home the second trophy of the season (second in the first outing in Diriyah).

At the foot of the podium Alexander’s Mahindra Sims, in front of Jake’s BMW Dennis and Antonio Felix’s DS Techeetah from the coast (party 11th). Beautiful comeback from Vandoorne, seventh after starting in the third last row). Eighth and no place for two other title contenders, Mitch Evans and Nyck de Vries. Alex Lynn’s second Mahindra closes the points.

Race to forget for Jean-Eric’s world championship hopes Vergne and Sam Bird. The Frenchman, fourth on the grid, had a great opportunity to relaunch in the championship. However, an error on lap 11 sent him to the wall and forced him to retire. Same fate for the British, who leaving theattack mode was tightened to the wall by Alex Lynn. A race accident, the commissioners have decreed.

Black day for the world leader, Robin Frijns, who also retains the lead of the championship: starting 19th, the Virgin home driver also had to serve a penalty for provoking the incident with Nyck de Vries, finishing in 17th position.

E-Prix Puebla 2021 | Order of arrival