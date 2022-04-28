After a sensational double date a Romethe Formula E back between iconic streets of Monaco for round number 6 of the World Championship. Here are the timetables to watch the Monaco ePrix live on TVfourth round of the electric world championship of Formula E.

Formula E ePrix Monaco 2022 on the F1 circuit

The ePrix electric race in Monaco takes place on the historic track of Monte Carlo, which made the history from F1. While competing on a track that does not allow many twists, in 2021 there have been 28 overtakes traded in the top six.

With a few minutes left in the race, the then reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) cut it out Mitch Evans from the Jaguar TCS Racing with a bold finishing move to win victory.

Classic layout of the Monaco street circuit

The 2021 runway incorporated a modified chicane on the harbor front, which will disappear this year in favor of the typical Nouvelle Chicane layout.

ePrix Monaco 2022, what to expect from the electric race

The Monegasque team Rokit Venturi Racing he hopes to restore his good form in the home race in Monaco. Until the Italian appointment in Rome, the foreman Edoardo Mortara was the leader of the standings after a good start to the season.

Monaco ePrix video, 2021 race highlights

Now fourth in the standings, Venturi will be looking to secure at least a podium finish with expert matchmaking Mortara and teammate and former champion Lucas Grassi at the wheel.

Félix Da Costa’s DS Techeetah car on the Monte Carlo track

In the past, the Principality has been kind to their home team, with Nick Heidfeld and Stephane Sarrazin also achieving a top 10 finish during the inaugural season.

ePrix Monaco Formula E 2022 where it airs

To follow all the weekend of the Monaco ePrix just follow the live broadcast on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sport One And Sky Action. On TV the race on Saturday 30 April is visible on Sky Sport Collection and in clear up Italy 1.

Dates and times Opening times ePrix Monaco 30 April 2022

Free Practice Hours

FP1: 7:30 – 8:00

FP2: 9:10 – 9:40

Qualifying times

Qualifying: 10:40 – 11:55

EPrix Monaco Formula E Race Timetables

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Formula E race results, standings and news

👉 Discover the new Formula E Safety Car

👉 Maserati in Formula E from 2023

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE “

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK