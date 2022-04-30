Stoffel Vandoorne wins the 2022 Munich ePrix after a part of the race full of twists, both positive and negative. Behind him the emperor of Rome Mitch Evans and DS Techeetah’s squire Jean-Eric Vergne. Hereinafter i results of the Monaco ePrix race, a round valid for the 2022 Formula E world championship.

Race ePrix Monaco 2022, Vandoorne imposes itself on the roads of the Principality

The start of the Formula E ePrix was very clean and the drivers they kept away from the walls of the circuit of Monaco which, as all fans know, never forgive! Mitch Evas starts very well from pole as well as Werlhein and Vergne followed, in turn, by the standard bearer Mercedes Vandoorne.

For the first half of the race, on the roads of the Principality, Sam Bird’s Jaguar is hit by a technical problem and is forced to retire. Despite this, from the pits they communicate to the Jaguar kiwi Mitch Evans to continue the race without problems since his car did not warn of any kind of problems.

Vergne on DS Techeetah during the Monaco 2022 ePrix race

But it does not seem so. The Jaguar of the driver in the lead is attacked by the German Pascal Wehrlein that, little by little, becomes more and more threatening in the exhausts of his rival who leads the race. During the first Attack Mode dance, Wehrlein manages to take the lead aided not only by its extra energy boost, but also thanks to the power problems accused by Evans’ Jaguar TCS. Wehrlein’s joy does not last long: the Porsche standard bearer quickly begins to create the void behind him, but at the Tobacconist Curve he unexpectedly loses power, pulling up his Porsche and raising the white flag, a symbol of his retirement.

Safety Car on the track and Vandoorne leads the standings, followed by Evans and Vergne. The race resumes after the SC caused by Porsche’s German, but the nightmares do not end for the Stuttgart house since it is Lotterer’s car 36 that is framed after having crashed into the wall due to a contact with Oliver Rowland’s Mahindra; and it is once again Safety Car on the track.

After this latest twist, the final ranking of the top three finishes does not change and Stoffel Vandoorne ends his race in first positiongrabbing his first hit of the season, followed by an angry Mitch Evans and two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

Race podium FORMULA E 2022 ePrix Monaco results

The podium of the Formula E 2022 race ofePrix of Monaco is formed from:

Stoffel Vandoorne – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Mitch Evans – Jaguar TCS Racing Jean-Eric Vergne – DS Techeetah

EPrix Monaco Race Standings, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 25 2 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 21 3 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 15 4 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing 13 5 13 Anotnio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah 10 6 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing 8 7 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 6 8 23 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 4 9 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 2 10 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 1 11 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 12 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team 13 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske Autosport 14 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske Autosport 15 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 16 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti Formula E 17 22 Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.Dams 18 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing 19 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing 20 36 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 21 94 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 22 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing Ranking and order of arrival ePrix Monaco 2022 race

