In Mexico, at the foot of the Popocatépetl volcano, took place the race 1 of the Puebla ePrix, with the single-seaters driven by the electric motor, won by the driver of Audi Lucas Di Grassi, followed by teammate René Rast. Edoardo Mortara ends the trio on a performing one Rokit Venturi Racing, who manages to get the second podium for the Monaco team, first instead of the Swiss in Formula E.

Cold shower for Porsche came close to victory thanks to Pascal Wehrlein who led the race in first position for its entire duration, but was disqualified for a technical irregularity on his car. The same fate befell the Porsche # 36 of teammate André Lotterer.

Formula E 2021 ePrix Puebla race, Audi double

There race 1 of the ePrix of Puebla 2021, in Mexico, it was no different from the others to which the championship has accustomed us. Dueling to the last breath, withdrawals, doors and twists, certainly did not miss in the first overseas appointment, double header stages 8 and 9, which decreed the turning point of the world championship entered the heart of the action.

A few kilometers from the large volcano that overlooks the circuit area at 2,000 meters above sea level, the electric single-seater drivers challenged each other on an oval track that put the Michelin tires to the test. running. The champion of the Season 3, Lucas di Grassi on an Audi completely different from that of the last few appointments. Having started eighth, the standard-bearer of the Ingolstadt house has reassembled the china benefited by a single-seater at ease on the Miguel E. Abed racetrack.

Maximilian Guenther during Race 1 of the Puebla 2021 ePrix

The race comes alive after the last one Safety Car (caused by the withdrawal of Sam Bird went to the wall, pushed to the wall by Sims, coming out of the Attack Zone) which canceled all the advantages that had been created. Poleman Pascal Wehrlein manages to get away immediately, gaining precious meters curve after curve, leaving the void behind him. The advance of Porsche’s German was also favored by the skirmish that took place in the home of the BMW cousins, where Guenther and Dennis put a spoke in each other’s wheels.

Edoardo Mortara took advantage of this situation in the first place, who undermined the BMWs finishing in second position and then undergo the advance of the Audi: that of Di Grassi first, and of the three-time DTM champion René Rast immediately after. The Swiss driver of Rokit Venturi can do nothing as he sees the possibility of finishing on the podium vanish, but only until the end of the race. Then, however, comes the communication that both Porsches were disqualified for technical irregularities, so Edoardo Mortara joins the celebrations on the podium of the two Audi to the delight of Susie Wolff.

Porsche disqualified at technical checks for irregularities

The communication of disqualification for technical irregularity on both 99X Electric cars, it must have been like a cold shower for Porsche. Before the retirement, Pascal Wehrlein led the race in first position for its entire duration (except during the exchanges in the Attack Zone) keeping the two BMW drivers at bay. On the eve of the Puebla ePrix, Porsche Formula E team principal Amiel Lindesay was confident that the free victory for the Stuttgart company would come to Mexican soil. To tell the truth, he did not make the wrong prediction, a pity only for the retirement.

He dominates the race for its entire duration and crosses the finish line in first position, but the technical irregularity on his Porsche costs Pascal Wehrlein the victory

Antonio Felix Da Costa is certainly one of the rejected players. In the final minutes the reigning champion sinned for being too nervous in the race: he was in the fray with the podium area close at hand but too much contact with Guenther’s BMW made him lose the clarity he usually is well equipped with. He closes the race in sixth position, but it could have certainly gone differently.

Race 1 podium FORMULA E 2021 ePrix Puebla results

The podium of the second race of Formula E 2021 ofePrix of Puebla is formed from:

1) Lucas Di Grassi – Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler

2) René Rast – Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler

3) Edoardo Mortara – Rokit Venturi Racing

EPRIX Puebla Race Standings, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME POINTS 1 11 Lucas Di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler LEADER 25 2 33 René Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.497 19 3 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing +2.774 15 4 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +10.443 13 5 27 Jake Dennis BMW I Andretti Motorsport +11.473 10 6 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +11.624 8 7 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +12.022 6 8 20 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +12.351 4 9 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +12.936 2 10 94 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +13.154 1 11 8 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +14.548 0 12 12 Maximilian Gunther BMW I Andretti Motorsport +15.257 0 13 88 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team +15.442 0 14 71 Norman Born Rokit Venturi Racing +15.756 0 15 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +16.971 0 16 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dam +17.127 0 17 4 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +17.942 0 18 6 Joel Eriksson Dragon Penske Autosport +18.285 0 19 22 Oliver Rowland Nissan E.Dams DNF 0 20 10 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing DNF 0 21 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah DNF 0 22 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing DNF 0 23 36 André Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team DSQ 0 24 99 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team DSQ 4 Order of finish race 1 ePrix Puebla 2021

👉 Race results, standings and Formula E news 👈

👉 Formula E 2020/21 calendar 👈

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE “

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars