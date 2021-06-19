More than a month after the last appointment that took place during the Monaco ePrix, Formula E is ready to return to Mexico. The 24 drivers present in the electric world championship par excellence, will descend on the track named after Miguel E. Abed where the sixth edition in Mexico will be held. Here are the timetables times to watch the Mexico ePrix live on TV of Formula E.

Formula E back in Mexico but .. on a new circuit: the Miguel E. Abed racetrack

A short distance from the colorful city of Puebla and in the shadow of the Popocatepetl volcano, stands theAutodromo Miguel E. Abed which will host the sixth edition of the ePrix of Mexico valid for the Formula E world championship. Last year Mitch Evans was unstoppable in the 2020 Mexico City E-Prix with his Jaguar Racing, the last stop before the championship came to a halt due to the pandemic dictated by Covid; then the race was held at the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome, but this time the event has been moved as the main Mexican circuit serves as a large vaccination center.

Layout of the Miguel E. Abed track that will host the sixth edition of the ePrix of Mexico valid for the Formula E world championship

L’Miguel E. Abed racetrack it is one of the leading racing circuits in Mexico and only the second to have received FIA homologation in the country. Formerly home to the NASCAR Mexico Series and the FIA ​​World Touring Car Championship between 2005 and 2009, the Mexican circuit will now add all-electric racing to its most distinguished racing list. Thanks to its oval shape with a variable internal sector, the Miguel E. Abed racetrack can give life to multiple configurations, but the layout prepared for Formula E it will be 2.93 km long with a total of 15 curves, some of them very technical.

ePrix Mexico Formula E 2021

Live Sportmediaset and Sky TV schedules

The times of weekend of the Mexico ePrix, listed below, will be broadcast live on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1 is Sky.

Date and times ePrix Mexico Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th May

Timetables Free tests

FP1 : 14:55 – 15:55 (Saturday 19 June);

: 14:55 – 15:55 (Saturday 19 June); FP2 : 5:10 pm – 5:55 pm (Saturday 19 June);

: 5:10 pm – 5:55 pm (Saturday 19 June); FP3: 4:10 pm – 5:10 pm (Sunday 20 June).

Hours Qqualifications and Super Pole

18:45 – 20:15 (Saturday 19 June);

6:45 pm – 8:15 pm (Sunday 10 June).

Timetables Race ePrix Mexico Formula E

22:30 – 00:30 (Saturday 19 June);

22:30 – 00:30 (Sunday 20 June).

Formula E 2020/21 electric single-seaters photos

