There Formula E returns to one of the historical circuits on the calendar: theHermanos Rodriguez racetrack that comes back in calendar after the absence occurred during the past season due to Covid. Here are the timetables to watch the Mexico City ePrix live on TVsecond appointment of the Electric World Championship of Formula E.

Formula E ePrix Mexico City 2022

Formula E is on stage for the sixth time in its short historyHermanos Rodriguez racetrack, which has been on the calendar since the second season of the championship. Only in 2021 the Mexican race took place on the circuit of Puebla since the historical track was used as a temporary hospital by the IMSS due to the health emergency from Covid-19.

The circuit, with 16 curves and 2.6 km in length, it is a perfect mix of long and fast straights and an internal technical section that passes right through the legendary Foro Sol stadiumwhich hosts tens of thousands of fans.

Layout Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ePrix Mexico City 2022

As for the race eyes on Lucas Di Grassi. The Brazilian driver is definitely one of those drivers to keep an eye on in view of the Mexico City ePrix.

The Formula E single-seaters on the track at the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome

The standard bearer of Rokit Venturi Racing won in Puebla last year, and made two appearances on the top step in Mexico City itself in 2019/20, following his first win at Foro Sol in 2016/17.

ePrix Mexico City Formula E 2022 where it airs

The times of the weekend of the Mexico City ePrix, listed below, will be broadcast live on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sport One And Sky Action.

Mexico City ePrix dates and times Saturday 12 February 2022

Free Practice Hours

FP1 : 15:00 – 15:30;

: 15:00 – 15:30; FP2: 16:50 – 17:20.

Qualifying times

6:40 pm – 7:55 pm (Friday 28 January).

Race times ePrix Mexico City Formula E

On board sound Formula E on the Mexican track

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Race results, standings and Formula E news 👈

👉 Discover the new Formula E Safety Car 👈

👉 Maserati in Formula E from 2023

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE “

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK