At the end of the third race of Formula EPascal Wehrlein gives the first victory to the Porsche team during theePrix of Mexico City. Worthy of note was the performance of André Lotterer who accompanied Wehrlein to the finish line, finishing the race in second place. Those who go wrong are two o’clock Mercedes by De Vries and Vandoorne.

2022 Mexico City ePrix race, Porsche victory results

Pascal Wehrlein has finally gotten his first career victory during the ePrix in Mexico City, also giving the Mercedes-Benz its first success in the electric championship. The Porsche driver managed to get on the top step of the podium after coming very close to it twice (including one in Mexico). We could say it was a best of three wanted win!

The perspectives of the German pilot they looked good ahead of the race as he had qualified on pole position with team mate Andre Lotterer not far behind in third place. The two were separated by the leader in the championship standings Edoardo Mortara in second place.

However, it was a difficult start to the American e-Prix for Porsche. The Swiss driver of Rokit Venturi Racing built a couple of overtakes on lap 7 of the race, overtaking first Lotterer and then Wehrlein which, in turn, have been overtaken by Jean-Eric Vergne in the early stages of the event.

The Porsches were able to make a comeback as the race moved into its final stages, both having saved energy in the early stages which proved strategically correct. This allowed Wehrlein and Lotterer to go back in front of Vergnebefore Wehrlein overtook Mortara for the lead on lap 28, followed soon after by Lotterer.

Pascal Wehrlein during the last stages of the Mexico City ePrix

Wehrlein and Lotterer held the position for the remainder of the E-Prix, while Vergne took third place despite a close battle with Mortara and Robin Frijns. Mortara ultimately finished fifth – even though he is still leading the championship – after slipping behind Vergne Techeetah’s teammate Antonio Felix da Costa.

Formula E race in Mexico 2022, Mercedes disappointment

It was a difficult race for the reigning world champion, Nyck De Vries, in the Formula E race in Mexico. After initially racing in the points for much of the event, the Mercede EQ pilot he dropped out of the top 10 before climbing back up to sixth in the closing laps, helped by other low-energy cars.

The two Mercedes in trouble during the Mexico City ePrix

De Vries’ teammate, too, Stoffel Vandoorne, had a difficult day. The Belgian appeared to be on course for a points finish, but a collision with Lucas di Grassi later in the race forced him to settle for P11 in the final race.

Race podium FORMULA E 2022 ePrix Mexico City results

The podium of race 1 of Formula E 2022 ofePrix of Mexico City is formed from:

Pascal Wehrlein – Porsche Formula E Team Stoffel Vandoorne – Porsche Formula E Team Jean-Eric Vergne – DS Techeetah

EPrix Mexico City Race Standings, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM WEATHER POINTS 1 94 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team LEADER 25 2 36 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +0.302 18 3 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +9.051 15 4 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +9.975 12 5 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing +18.356 10 6 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +19.020 8 7 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +20.232 7 8 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +23.394 4 9 22 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams +26.497 2 10 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +26.829 1 11 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +27.086 12 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing +27.525 13 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +28.794 14 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +32.978 15 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +35.677 16 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +36.047 17 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +36.395 18 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team +44.607 19 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +1: 02.458 20 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +1: 21.406 21 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport DNF 22 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DNF Order of finish ePrix Mexico City

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Race results, standings and Formula E news 👈

👉 Formula E 2022 drivers and teams standings 👈

👉 Discover the new Formula E Safety Car 👈

👉 Maserati in Formula E from 2023

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE “

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK