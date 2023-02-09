There Formula E is ready to make his debut in India where yes will take place at the Hyderabad ePrix. Eyes on the favorites of the house Mahindrabut watch out for the challenge between Pascal Wehrlein And Jake Dennis. The times are below to watch the Hyderabad ePrix in India live on TVthird round of the Electric World Cup Formula E.

Formula E ePrix India 2023, characteristics of the circuit

After the double header meeting in Diriyah, the outcome of which generated a new leader of the drivers classification in addition to a large amount of overtaking on the track, Formula E is ready to land in India with the Hyderabad ePrix. The Indian circuit represents the 30th location for the top electricity category, in the second most populous country on the planet, as well as its fourth largest city.

Thrilling opening stages during Race 2 of the 2023 Diriyah ePrix

The fourth race of the season will take place on what is considered the India’s first street circuitaround the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake and at the NTR Gardensand marks the return of top-level FIA World Championship motor racing to the country for the first time in a decade, as well as the first appearance of a motorsport event full electric.

Track layout ePrix Hyderabad

The track, 2.85 km long, has 18 bends, does not have a too technical layout, but will give space to the pure speed of the Gen 2 single-seaters thanks to the long straights and fast bends.

ePrix India Formula E 2023 on TV and Stream

The times of weekend ePrix Hyderabad race events below are being streamed live on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sports One And Sky Action.

Date and times ePrix India 2023

Free Practice Times

FP1 : 11:55 – 12:45 (Friday 10 February);

: 11:55 – 12:45 (Friday 10 February); FP2: 03:35 – 04:25 (Saturday 11 February).

Qualifying times

Qualifications 1: 06:10-07:25 (Saturday 11 February).

Race Times ePrix India Formula E

Race 1: 10:30 (Saturday 11 February).

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Formula E 2023 race calendar

👉 Formula E 2023 world championship standings

👉 Race results, standings and Formula E news

👉 Discover the new Formula E Safety Car

👉 Maserati in Formula E since 2023

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK