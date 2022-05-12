After the last race on the circuit of Monkthe Formula E back in Germany on the occasion ofePrix of Berlinwhich takes place on the route of Tempelhof with a double round. Here are the timetables to watch the Berlin ePrix live on TVthe fifth nation to host the World Championship electric.

Formula E ePrix Berlin 2022 will have a double layout

The series of electric races back up 2.4 km of city ​​circuit of Tempelhof airport, on the outskirts of the German capital. Berlin is the only city to have hosted a race in every Formula E season. In all seasons but one – Season 2, when the German round took place close to Alexanderplatz – Tempelhofer Feld was the host location.

Tempelhof airport circuit layout in Berlin

On the German weekend the pilots use two different configurations of the track, with the race on Saturday that uses the traditional sense counterclockwise and the Sunday that passes in the sense schedule. It is a unique challenge for the teams and riders who greatly appreciate this World Championship circuit. Connected asphalt, higher tire degradation than usual and high grip they put a strain on energy management and makes racing strategies a headache, but that only adds to the action on the track.

ePrix Berlin roll of honor, who has won the most

In the roll of honor of the Berlin ePrix Sebastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) is the most successful driver. The Frenchman captured six podiums in Berlin and two wins, albeit one at Alexanderplatz, while Antonio Felix da Costa he is one of the three pilots to have registered two wins to his name in Tempelhof.

Antonio Felix da Costa during Formula E Season 6 in Berlin

Lucas di Grassi won here with the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler in 2019 and signed the second victory for Audi on the roads of Tempelhof. Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) took victory in the final race of Season 6 in 2020.

ePrix Berlin Formula E 2022 where it airs

To follow all the weekend of the Berlin ePrix race just follow the live coverage on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sport One And Sky Action. On TV the race on Saturday 14 May is visible on Sky Sport Collection and in clear up Italy 1.

Dates and times Timetable ePrix Berlin Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May 2022

Free Practice Hours

FP1: 7:15 – 7:45 (Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May)

FP2: 9:00 – 9:30 (Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May)

Qualifying times

Qualifying: 10:40 – 12:00 (Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May)

Race times ePrix Berlin Formula E

Race: 15:00 (Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May)

