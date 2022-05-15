The double rounds of race 1 and 2 of theBerlin ePrix 2022 it was thrilling. Edoardo Mortara And Nyck De Vries they won the first and second round respectively on the Tempelhof circuit who spared no twists. Hereinafter i results of the Berlin ePrix race, double round valid for the 2022 Formula E world championship.

Results Formula E race1 ePrix Berlin 2022

Edoardo Mortara, color bearer of the Monegasque team Rokit Venturi Racing was the star of an impeccable race starting from pole position and winning the first of two rounds at Templehof airport at the Berlin ePrix.

The Italian-Swiss-French driver cut the checkered flag with a lead of 1.7 seconds on Jean-Eric Vergne of DS Techeetahwhile Stoffel Vandoorne of the Mercedes he made a remarkable recovery after falling to the bottom of the standings at the start of the race and then finishing third, 1.9 seconds behind the winner of race-1.

From the beginning, Mortara kept a great pace on the Tempelhof circuit aboard his electric single-seater, followed by Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) and Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah). The same cannot be said for championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne, who failed to start going down from 8th place to a modest 12th place.

With 22 minutes left, Mortara finally decided to take his Attack Mode, handing the lead to Lotterer, but quickly recovering the position one turn later. Thus continues the brawl in the final stages between Mortara, Lotterer, Vandoorne who managed to brilliantly recover the positions lost at the start, taking himself to third position defenseless, however, against Jean-Eric Vergne good at taking second position thanks to Fanboost.

Vergne during the Berlin ePrix

After the checkered flag, Mortara’s victory was questioned, with the stewards who investigated the Venturi driver for a speed infraction in the pits. However, in the end it was decided to impose a € 1,200 fine on Edoardo Mortara. The race ends with the victory of the Swiss, followed by Vergne and Vandoorne.

Race 1 podium FORMULA E 2022 ePrix Berlin results

The podium of the Formula E 2022 race-1 ofePrix of Berlin is formed from:

Edoardo Mortara – Rokit Venturi Racing Jean-Eric Vergne – DS Techeetah Stoffel Vandoorne – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

Standings Race 1 ePrix Berlin, RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME POINTS 1 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing LEADER 25 2 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.782 18 3 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +1.987 15 4 36 André Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +2.579 12 5 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +3.189 10 6 94 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +5.405 9 7 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +5,683 6 8 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +6.400 4 9 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +6.569 2 10 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +6,602 1 11 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +8.141 12 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +9.879 13 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +13.314 14 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +15.275 15 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +22.071 16 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +22.662 17 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport +24.120 18 22 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams +28.716 19 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team +30.393 20 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport +52.025 21 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing DNF 22 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing DNF Race-1 standings ePrix Berlin 2022

Results Formula E Race 2 ePrix Berlin 2022

Nyck De Vries managed brilliantly the race-2 of the Berlin 2022 ePrix winning an exciting victory which did not come from the beginning of the season in the opening round of Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The departure of the Dutch driver of Mercedes-EQ it was great passing from the third to the first position in curve one trying to overtake in a very aggressive way against Edoardo Mortara, winner of race-1 also here in Berlin. Bad departure for Antonio Giovinazzi who loses 5 positions at the start, more than 9 seconds behind Ticktum.

Nyck De Vries during race-2 of the Berlin ePrix 2022

Vergne in distinct difficulty during the Oliver Rowland attack. DS Techeetah’s standard bearer fails to keep the English driver’s Mahindra at bay, which creates an easy overtaking on the French two-time champion on the pit straight, while da Costa’s other DS Techeetah manages to easily overtake Mitch Evans’ Jaguar .

In the Attack Mode dance, Robin Frijns was in second position when he tried to enter the Attack Mode area on the outside of Turn 1 which he missed and, not being able to take advantage of the extra power boosthe tumbled from second to seventh in just two laps.

Edoardo Mortara on Rokit Venturi Racing

Halfway through the race, the poleman of the race Edoardo Mortara decides to go and take his Attack Mode which lasts in this race for 8 minutes. The Swiss rider took a lot of patience, just like during race-1, to take the extra boost, waiting for all the drivers ahead of him to be without boost after using it once. Indeed, the Rokit Venturi driver manages to overtake Lotterer and Vandoorneaiming for da Costa’s DS Techeetah easily returning to second position behind De Vries.

Despite the use of Attack Mode, Edoardo Mortara was unable to recover the gap that separated him from Nyck De Vries who won race-2 of the Berlin ePrix, a success that was missing from the opening round. Ad Diriyah. Excellent performance also by Stoffel Vandoorne who closed the race in third position by conquering the lowest step of the podium snatched from a difficult client like Lucas Di Grassi.

Podium Race-2 FORMULA E 2022 ePrix Berlin results

The podium of the 2022 Formula E race-2 ofePrix of Berlin is formed from:

Nyck De Vries – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Edoardo Mortara – Rokit Venturi Racing Stoffel Vandoorne – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

Standings Race-2 ePrix Berlin, ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME POINTS 1 17 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team LEADER 25 2 48 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing +1.285 18 3 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +3,293 15 4 11 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing +3.467 13 5 4 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +3.952 10 6 13 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah +8.133 8 7 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +15.273 6 8 36 André Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +17.773 4 9 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +17.820 2 10 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +18.283 1 11 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +19.350 12 94 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +19.756 13 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +22.894 14 23 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams +22.987 15 28 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +23.198 16 22 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams +23.432 17 3 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +39.668 18 29 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DNF 19 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske Autosport DNF 20 33 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team DNF 21 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing DNF 22 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske Autosport DNF

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 New Formula E Gen 3 single-seater, features

👉 Formula E race results, standings and news

👉 Discover the new Formula E Safety Car

👉 Maserati in Formula E from 2023

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK