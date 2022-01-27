The second world championship of Formula E and, as has become a recent tradition, we will start with Diriyah ePrix. Lots of news this season, starting with the new qualifying format and ending at the entrance to Antonio Giovinazzi in the team Dragon Penske / Autosport. Here are the timetables times to watch Diriyah’s ePrix live on TV from the Formula E.

Formula E ePrix Ad Diriyah 2022

The stars of Formula E shone under the lights of the circuit of Diriyah lighting up an exciting double-header in 2021.

Diriyah Formula E circuit layout

With thrilling battles throughout the weekend, Formula E proved that even the most intense and unpredictable competitions can be played without the environment paying the consequences, as the circuit has been illuminated with the latest. low power LED technology.

Formula E 2022 qualifications, how they work

Attention also to the new qualifying format which now features a knockout draw similar to what you see in the world of football.

The group stage sees two groups of 11 pilots, sorted by position in the Drivers’ World Championship, struggling to 220 kW to set lap times each in one 10 minute session, with the four fastest of each advancing into the duel stage. Those eight will then face off in the quarter-finals, competing against each other in a 250kW single-elimination head-to-head in the last eight in the semifinals and all the way to the final.

The new qualifying format debuts in the Ad Diriyah ePrix

The winner of the final duel wins Julius Baer Pole Position, while the runner-up ranks second. The semifinalists will line up third and fourth, the quarter-finals between the fifth and eighth, according to their times.

ePrix Dariyah Formula E 2022 where it airs

The times of the weekend of the Diriyah ePrix competition, listed below, will be broadcast live on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sport One And Sky Action.

Date and times ePrix Ad Diriyah Friday 28 and Saturday 29 January 2022

Free Practice Hours

FP1 : 16:10 – 17:10 (Thursday 27 January);

: 16:10 – 17:10 (Thursday 27 January); FP2 : 11:55 – 12:40 (Friday 28 January);

: 11:55 – 12:40 (Friday 28 January); FP3: 11:40 – 12:40 (Saturday 29 January).

Qualifying and Super Pole times

13:45 – 15:00 (Friday 28 January);

13:45 – 15:00 (Saturday 29 January).

EPrix Race Timetable Ad Diriyah Formula E

17:45 – 19:15 (Friday 28 January);

5:45 pm – 7:15 pm (Saturday 29 January).

