We will still have to wait. EDF announced on Wednesday January 27 that its huge construction site for two EPR reactors at Hinkley Point C in England was further behind schedule and would generate additional costs, due to “impacts of the pandemic” of Covid-19, in a press release.

“The start of electricity production by Unit 1 is now scheduled for June 2026 instead of the end of 2025 as initially announced in 2016” during the validation of the project, while its cost is now estimated between 22 and 23 billion pounds, against a range of 21.5 to 22.5 billion previously announced, indicates the French group.

It was in October 2013 that EDF off hook the construction of two EPR nuclear reactors on the Hinkley Point C site, near Bridgwater on the coast of Somerset (South West England). With this project, the aim is to replace part of the British nuclear fleet, made up of 15 reactors, with new generation reactors, says EPR.