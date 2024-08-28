The Step.– El Paso Police (EPPD) have ruled that the discovery of a body on a Northeast street Tuesday morning is “consistent with suicide.”

EPPD officers responded to the 10500 block of Railroad Drive after receiving a call at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 27 in an industrial area next to a desert lot north of Loop 375, the department said.

Later, members of the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) unit arrived at the scene, who originally investigated the case as a homicide.

Police initially sent out an alert to media around 10 a.m., saying they were responding to an “unknown issue.”

This is the second suicide recorded by EPPD in the month of August.

On Thursday, June 8, a Parkland High School student was struck and killed on Loop 375 West near Dyer, also in Northeast El Paso, the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) confirmed.

El Paso police ruled the fatal crash a suicide, without elaborating.

If the reader has suicidal thoughts, he or she can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988.