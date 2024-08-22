An El Paso Independent School District police officer shot and killed a man in his 50s at Franklin High School, prompting the cancellation of classes at the West El Paso campus, district officials said.

The shooting occurred before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, when EPISD Police Department officers responded to a report of an incident on the perimeter of the high school, EPISD Police Department Chief Manuel Chavira said at a news conference.

The shooting is an isolated incident and no students are in danger, he added.

Although there were students practicing cross country at the time on campus, they were far from where the shooting occurred.

An El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) spokesperson said classes at Franklin High were canceled for Thursday, Aug. 22, but will resume on Friday.

All other EPISD schools remain open and classes are being held as scheduled.

Before classes started Thursday, a body covered by a white sheet could be seen behind red crime scene tape on a gravel lawn outside the school at 900 N. Resler Drive.

“The safety of our students and staff is important, and we are working closely with law enforcement to address the situation,” Franklin’s principal posted on social media when announcing the cancellation of classes.

