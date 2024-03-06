Ursula von der Leyen's race to conquer the leadership of the European Commission for the second time started from the Romexpo in Bucharest, a fair on the northern outskirts of the Romanian capital which hosts the EPP congress. In this round she is competing as a 'Spitzenkandidatin', the leading candidate, not as a rabbit drawn from the hat of surprise leaders as in 2019, when Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel nominated her after expertly 'killing' her one by one, like the little Indians by Agatha Christie, the various Spitzenkandidaten indicated by the parties in the European Parliament, who thus hoped to 'channel' the choices of the leaders. An attempt that failed, also due to the indecision and rivalries of the EU parties. To crown the politician from Lower Saxony, born in Brussels, as the 'leading candidate' of the EPP, albeit atypical given that she is not running for a seat in the Chamber, the party congress, led by Manfred Weber, from Bavaria, who in 2019 the Popolari had a candidate to lead the Commission.

Tajani: “Important dialogue with Conservatives, Socialists do not decide”

“The dialogue with the Conservatives is important. The Socialists cannot think of being the ones who decide what should be done in Europe, not being the first party”. This was said by Foreign Minister and national secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the congress. “I hope – continues Tajani – that we can work with the ECR, that we can work with the Liberals. We certainly cannot think that there are only Socialists in the community institutions. There are other forces, other realities: among these the Conservatives and the Liberals”.

“So we'll see: the electoral results will be there, but we need, I think, to have the opportunity to discuss and discuss the contents. We are pro-Europeans, so we cannot make choices that are not pro-European choices. If the Conservatives, as demonstrated recently, I am for Europeanism and Atlanticism, we are ready to dialogue and discuss”, he concludes.

The work program

The European People's Party, the first party in the EU and perhaps the only one to have a robust continental structure, is meeting for a congress in Bucharest today and tomorrow, to prepare for the European elections of 6-9 June, to adopt the EPP manifesto and to elect the party's leading candidate ahead of the European elections. The election is a given: von der Leyen is the only candidate and she will be the name of the EPP. Space, in the congress, also for the Maltese Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, who aims to be reconfirmed at the helm of the Chamber in the first part of the next legislature.

Beyond the Spitzens, those who really have the ball in the hands of the appointments of the EU leaders are the heads of state and government: the EPP has ten out of 27, and could soon become 12, with the elections in Portugal and the expected relay in Bulgaria. If the European elections go as expected, the reconfirmation of von der Leyen and Metsola appears likely, even if, as 2019 teaches, leaders are never guaranteed to follow Parliament's instructions: deciding the flagship package is their exclusive prerogative and they have already shown that they don't want to let it be stolen. Five years ago they went so far as to indicate to Parliament its president, recommending the Bulgarian socialist Sergej Stanishev, thus involuntarily propitiating the election of David Sassoli.

More interesting, probably, will be the party's manifesto: as anticipated by Mattinale Europeo, the draft contains a rather 'hard' position on migration. “Anyone requesting asylum in the EU – we read in the preparatory document – could also be transferred to a safe third country and carry out the procedure there. If approved, the safe third country would give protection to the asylum seeker locally”, i.e. not in the EU. “A contractual agreement would be made with the safe third country. The criteria used to identify safe third countries will be in line with the Geneva Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights. Neither of the two – it is underlined – provides the right to freely choose the country that provides protection”.

Today opened with the speech of the president of the PDL Nicolae Ciuca, the president of the Romanian party Rmdsz Hunor Kelemen and Weber. This will be followed by panel discussions, Davos style, on security and defence, solidarity between generations and the economy and work, after which the party manifesto will be presented. Among the speakers are the popular Madrid-based Isabel Diaz Ayuso and the Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius, twice prime minister and now MEP. Among the speeches, it is worth mentioning that of Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Esteban Gonzalez Pons (MEP of the Spanish Partido Popular), the budget commissioner Johannes Hahn (Oevp, Austria), the MEP Siegfried Muresan (Pnl, Romania) , the Portuguese Paulo Rangel (PSD), the vice-president of the Commission Dubravka Suica (Croatia, HDZ), the Dutch Esther De Lange (CDA) and the Bulgarian Mariya Gabriel (GERB). Finally, the party manifesto will be voted on, before secretary Bakolas concludes the work.

The second day, Thursday, will be dedicated to the election of the leading candidate, Ursula von der Leyen. The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the People's Party will take to the stage, together with the national opposition leaders. Among others, the Maltese Bernard Grech (Partit Nazzjonalista), the Cypriot Annita Demetriou (Disy), the Latvian Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Janez Jansa (Sds, Slovenia), Boyko Borissov (Gerb, Bulgaria), Markus Soeder ( CSU, Germany), Friedrich Merz (CDU, Germany), Alberto Nunez Feijoo (PP, Spain. Luis Montenegro (PSD, Portugal), busy at home, will send a video message. Weber will then introduce the candidate, who will give a speech, after which will vote by secret ballot. This will be followed by speeches by the party's deputy prime minister, including Tajani, and then by those of the heads of state and government: Petteri Orpo (Finland), Luc Frieden (Luxembourg), Ulf Kristersson (Sweden), Nikos Christodoulides ( Cyprus), Karl Nehammer (Austria), Leo Varadkar (Ireland), Andrej Plenkovic (Croatia), Donald Tusk (Poland) and Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece). Immediately afterwards it will be the turn of the President of the Parliament Metsola and the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Finally, the result of the vote will be announced and the candidate will give another speech.