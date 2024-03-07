The EPP will “never” allow Europe to be “destroyed” by “nationalists, populists and demagogues”. This was said by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, re-nominated, during the congress of the European People's Party in Bucharest. “Here, in our house – she states – Putin's friends they attempt to rewrite history and hijack our future. I spread hate from their keyboards. There must be no doubt about what is at stake in these elections: our Europe, peaceful and united, is being challenged as never before, by populists, nationalists and demagogues, whether from the far right or the far left”, such as the ” National Rally. The names may be different, but the aim is the same: they want to trample on our values, they want to destroy Europe. And the EPP will never allow this to happen,” he says.

In Europe, von der Leyen then recalls, “when we are united we can move mountains. We have overcome a global pandemic: citizens in each member state have had their vaccines” against Covid-19 “at the same time, in their fair share . Many thought it was impossible, but we did it. Together.”