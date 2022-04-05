In the market of customizable mechanical keyboards, a name is omnipresent Epomaker, and for a valid reason, the Epomaker TH80 is one of the most solid examples, confirming that the seriousness and reputation of this company cannot be questioned.

Epomaker has had a project since its inception, and that is to provide customizable mechanical keyboards of the best quality at extremely low prices. This for someone like me who is part of the community has long been an almost unattainable chimera.

Whether due to the scarcity of the availability of materials, or because the Cherry MX switch patent has recently become public domain, and nevertheless the underground fame of this splendid professional hobby, prices have never been accessible to most.

Normally to get a medium quality kit for a 60% keyboard, prices are around € 150, for 75% bluetooth like the Epomaker TH80, even € 300. Sure I’m not here to tell you that all that glitters is gold, but it sure is something more precious than you imagine.

Epomaker TH80 Presentation

The box that represents a splendid blueprint, unfortunately does not contain a lot, yet everything you need is there:

A key and switch extractor (not the cheap all plastic ones)

A tactical type fabric-lined USB-C cable (to prevent twisting from damaging the cable internally)

The TH80 keyboard

the bluetooth dongle embedded in the back of the keyboard

the really intuitive macro manual

The keys are the Theory in PBT (very resistant plastic that does not wear out like ABS and is oil resistant) and low profile MDA, which unfortunately has a small defect on the yellow keys, a little translucent when backlit, while the volume pot on the top right looks like anodized aluminum, but I can’t 100% confirm it.

What would I have wanted to find? A few spare switches would have been a very welcome surprise, and a brush for dusting. Maybe in the next editions.

Epomaker TH80: Performance and technical info

The Epomaker TH80 is a 75% mechanical keyboard, i.e. with 80 keys available, in this case not compact, for greater comfort and to reduce typoscame to me with the Gateron CherryMX Red 3-pin linear switches, but obviously in the purchase selection, you can choose between:

Gateron Pro black linear – operating force: 60 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro yellow linear – operating force: 50 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro red linear – working force: 45 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro brown tactile – operating force: 45 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro blue clicky – operating force: 50 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.2 ± 0.5 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

The stabilizers on the other hand will always be Cherry not flat, in any case the really nice thing is that they will arrive factory lubricated. Unfortunately there is no information on the type of PTFE dielectric lubricant used, but from the consistency of the pressure and speed of actuation, I deduce that it is a lubricant very similar to Krytox 205 0, and not a denser 250.

It is also true that many people prefer to manually lubricate according to their own criteria, but just as many will appreciate the included pre-lubrication service. Always personally, if I had to choose between the 5 options, I would opt for the Gateron Pro red only if my main use was gaming, and not as many black people say, this is because the implementation force of black is slightly but not of little impact on the execution.

The Gateron Pro reds are for many PRO-Gamers the only option available for a set of features, which make them prevail even on more reactive proprietary switches of famous brands. This is because reactive in implementation, does not mean PRECISION at all, but far from it. The system Epomaker’s PCB antighostin combination with the implementation of the Gateron Pro red, means that at the expense of an imperceptible delay due to the operational force, there is a more effective and precise response, especially in RTS.

Instead for writing I would opt for the Yellow if the style of pressure was heavy and tending to reach all the way of the key, and not tending to light pressure, in that case I would choose the browns, which have a tactile response to make you understand already halfway. run that the input was recorded. Unfortunately I see no use for clicky blues, apart from an innate desire to be beaten by roommates, given the insane noise generated, or an unconditional love for vintage sounds.

Now going into the detail of the prelubrication, and on the manufacture of the Gateron Pro, I can say that being also the owner of the old versions, the wobbling phenomenon of the stem has been solved almost admirably. The wobbling is nothing more than the movement of the X-shaped stem where the frets are positioned, basically a small play of less than half a millimeter remains, which is still present, but to a lesser extent. I would have been really curious to test the latest yellow, to see if it was further reduced.

Moving on to the PCB, I quickly noticed that the switches are in the south position, which is wonderful for rgb effects and the combination with Cherry compatible keys. The southern position is in fact preferable to the north, as it does not conflict with the LEDs, and allows unobstructed lighting.

The positioning of the USB-C pin is on the back in the standard position compatible with any case, and of course the hooks of the switches are hot-swap, that is, they do not require welding, but you can extract them and replace them with the tool that you will find in the box. All in the name of current modding standards, and that alone is worth many points of approval.

As for disassembly, the PBT case has a hamburger assembly, with only two screws on the back for detachment, without having to remove all the keys, you will be able to access the inside of the case, which is already buffered. from a pre-carved foam sheet, which reduces the reverberation of clicks.

Looking better, another pre-carved foam is visible between the plate (in aluminum, very beautiful and precious) and the PCB, always in favor of the sound, which in this case will already be in stock in itself, a beautiful and highly requested THOCK standard, certainly improved with the Gateron Pro yellow that can be purchased separately at a later time.

On the bottom of the case we will also find the 2,200 mAh bluetooth battery, this is because the model they sent me is the one before April, in fact from now on the battery mounted will be 3,800 mAh. The keyboard supports both 5.0 and 2.4 GHz modes. For battery life in bluetooth mode, it is difficult to establish it exactly.

In practice I have not found a charge indicator, but only the left CTRL key of the Epomaker TH80 which changes color if you do not have the maximum charge. However 24 hours have been managed very well. Charging from scratch is quite fast, about 40-45 min. In addition, the battery is easily disconnected from the PCB, to allow you to maneuver modding, instead of being glued as in many others.

Around the PCB you will also find a beautiful exercise in additional soundproofing style, the “gasket mount” that is a sound buffer along the edges, which also increases the ability to dampen the vibrations that fall on the lateral structure. I highly recommend Epomaker to advertise these things on the site, as for the foam, because it is absolutely rare to find budget mechanical keyboards with all these small, but important details on the market.

There is a small precaution, however, that I recommend to Epomaker for the next or next keyboards, and that is that the case MUST NEVER have central pins to support the PCB, it is a precaution that actually creates a disturbance of vibrations on the structure, every time. that hits the keys, especially for those who press hard. The removal of the pins would in fact allow an absorption of the vibrations; thanks to the elasticity that would be formed in the central area, the bending would reduce the propagation to the external area.

While it is perfectly normal that in the customizable kits, such as KBDfans, it is possible to select every single component, such as for example even the anodized aluminum case, but it is also obvious that the price is at least 3 times higher. In practice, the only compromise in this case is the PBT case, but for some it could also be an advantage, if not a valuable one, for its peculiar sound, which reinforces the THOCK.

The RGB effects available instead you can see them in this video:

You can find the Epomaker TH80 on the official website.