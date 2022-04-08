Epomaker has already started trying to produce its own house ideas for a while, the Epomaker TH66 is part of these new design experiments let’s say hybrid. Normally a 66-key 65% ​​is produced of the compact type, without separators, to minimize the movement of the fingers during typing, but in the long run this trend has not always proved to be functional. In fact, even for the tenkeyless a little space here and there was much more comfortable.

Now that the passion for mechanical keyboards has exploded, many more kinks come to a head, so many more suggestions arrive from the growing communitystarting with the now ubiquitous use of volume potentiometers.

But the 65% format also presents an additional challenge, the cost due to the hybrid layout, usually more expensive because with less market demand. One thing is certain, Epomaker has a kind of gift for producing things that are normally very expensive, while keeping the price down to keep the community happy.

Epomaker TH66: Presentation

The very sober box in garnet color, depicting a sort of blueprint of the TH66 unfortunately does not contain very much, yet everything you need is there:

A key and switch extractor (not the cheap all plastic ones)

A tactical type fabric-lined USB-C cable (to prevent twisting from damaging the cable internally)

TH66 keyboard

bluetooth dongle

the really intuitive macro manual

a plastic key cover





The keys are the Theory in PBT (very resistant plastic that does not wear out like ABS and is resistant to oil) and low profile MDA, which unfortunately has a small defect on the yellow keys, a little translucent when backlit. This is because sometimes many manufacturers tend to make the long keys out of ABS, while the volume pot on the top right looks like anodized aluminum, but I can’t fully confirm this.

The case, on the other hand, is in smoke-black transparent Frost ABS, a plastic a little lighter than PBT, but which allows this option of transparency. The thing that struck me is that the case still transmits a great solidity, and resists twisting very well. The base instead I think is PBT, even if I have no confirmation from the info of the site, but I am convinced of the PBT above all for the considerable weight, which transmits immovability.

Also in this edition Epomaker does not release any extra switches, and above all no brush for dusting. On the other hand, although very cheap and made of mere light plastic, the key cover is present, and it was a very welcome gift as well as very useful.

Epomaker TH66: Performance

The Epomaker TH66 is a 65% mechanical keyboard, i.e. with 66 keys available, in this case with a non-compact layout, for greater comfort and to reduce typos.

It was sent to me for review with the Gateron CherryMX brown 3-pin tactile switches (also compatible with 5-pin switches), but obviously in the purchase selection you can choose between:

Gateron Pro black linear – operating force: 60 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro yellow linear – operating force: 50 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro red linear – working force: 45 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro brown tactile – operating force: 45 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.0 ± 0.6 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm

Gateron Pro blue clicky – operating force: 50 ± 15 gf pre-travel: 2.2 ± 0.5 mm total travel: 4.0 ± 0.4 mm





The stabilizers on the other hand will always be Cherry not flat, in any case the really nice thing is that they will arrive factory lubricated. Unfortunately there is no information on the type of PTFE dielectric lubricant used, but from the consistency of the pressure and speed of actuation, I deduce that it is a lubricant very similar to Krytox 205 0and not a denser than 250.

It is also true that many people prefer to manually lubricate according to their own criteria, but just as many will appreciate the included pre-lubrication service. Always personally, if I had to choose between the 5 options, I would opt for the Gateron Pro red only if my main use was gaming, and not as many black people say, this is because the implementation force of black is slightly, but not a little, impacting on execution.

The Gateron Pro reds are for many PRO-Gamers the only option available for a set of features, which make them prevail even on more reactive proprietary switches, produced by famous brands.

This is because reactive in implementation does not mean PRECISE at all, but far from it. The system Epomaker’s PCB antighostin combination with the implementation of the Gateron Pro red, means that at the expense of an imperceptible delay due to the operational force, a more effective and precise response is obtained, especially in RTS.

Instead for writing I would opt for the Yellow if the style of pressure was heavy and tending to reach all the way of the key, and not tending to light pressure, in that case I would choose the browns, which have a tactile response to make you understand already halfway. run that the input was recorded. Unfortunately I see no use for clicky blues, apart from an innate desire to be beaten by roommates, given the insane noise generated, or an unconditional love for vintage sounds.

Now going into the detail of the prelubrication, and on the manufacture of the Gateron Pro, I can say that being the owner of the old versions, the wobbling phenomenon of the stem has been solved almost admirably. Wobbling is nothing more than the movement of the X-shaped stem where the keys are positioned; basically there remains a small gap of less than half a millimeter, which is still present, but to a lesser extent. I would have been really curious to test the latest yellow, to see if it was further reduced.

The experience with the browns was a bit strange though, as I love the tactile feel in the middle of the run, but they have a severe sound deficit. This is my personal consideration and has nothing to do with the objective technical characteristics of the switches (among the best tactile in production), but more a sensation that comes from the muffled sound. Surely many will love this, as it allows you to operate in a work environment without disturbing anyone.

Yet writing with the right sound can literally brighten up even the most stressful working days, and unfortunately the Gateron Brown Pro browns do not meet this personal need of mine. So if you want THOCK, opt for something else.

Moving on to the PCB, I quickly noticed that the switches are in the south position, which is wonderful for rgb effects and the combination with Cherry compatible keys. The southern position is in fact preferable to the north, as it does not conflict with the LEDs, and allows unobstructed illumination. Also unlike other previous models, the Epomaker TH66 has the first numerical row facing north.

I tried to understand the reason for this somewhat counterintuitive choice by examining the PCB of the Epomaker TH66, but honestly the only explanation I came up with is due to the more occluded position of the USB-C pin and the bluetooth battery pin. This is compared to wider keyboards. Personally, it doesn’t bother me particularly, but for those who want to use transparent keys, it could become a problem.

The positioning of the USB-C pin is on the back in the standard position compatible with any case, and of course the hooks of the switches are hot-swappable, that is, they do not require welding, but you can extract them and replace them with the tool that you will find in the box. All in the name of current modding standards, and that alone is worth many points of approval.

As for the disassembly, the Frost ABS case has a hamburger assembly; without any stop screws, and without having to remove all the keys, you will be able to access the inside of the case, which is already buffered with a pre-carved foam sheet that reduces the reverberation of clicks.

Looking better, another pre-carved foam is visible between the plate (in aluminum, very beautiful and precious) and the PCB, again in favor of the sound, which in this case with the browns is softer, but for a beautiful and highly sought after THOCK just choose the Gateron Pro yellow or red or black (preferably the V2), which can be purchased later separately or during the purchase phase.

On the bottom of the case we will also find the 2,200 mAh bluetooth battery, which supports both 5.0 and 2.4 GHz modes. For battery life in bluetooth mode, it is difficult to establish it exactly.

In practice I have not found a charge indicator, but only the G key of the Epomaker TH66, which changes color if you do not have the maximum charge. However 24 hours have been managed very well. Charging from scratch is quite fast, about 40-45 min. In addition, the battery is easily disconnected from the PCB, to allow you to maneuver modding, instead of being glued as in many others.

There is a little foresight, however, that I recommend to Epomaker for the next or next keyboards, and that is the case NEVER MUST have center pins to support the PCB, it is a precaution that actually creates a disturbance of vibrations on the structure every time you hit the keys, especially for those who press hard. The removal of the pins would in fact allow an absorption of the vibrations; thanks to the elasticity that would be formed in the central area, the bending would reduce the propagation to the external area.

The RGB effects available instead you will be able to see them in this video:

You can find the Epomaker TH66 on the official website.

#Epomaker #TH66 #review #noncompact #hybrid