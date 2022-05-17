In my opinion, the Epomaker Eclair 75% kit was born with the idea of ​​surprising, and in some ways it succeeded, demonstrating that in this community of enthusiasts big money is not always the answer to everything. I’m certainly not going to tell you about a kit that looks like the ultimate solution, but more like one of the best starting points cheap and elegant.

Epomaker Eclair 75%: Presentation

I love Epomaker’s canned goods, it tastes like childhood, like opening gifts under the tree at Christmas, and this time it was even more intense, since I received over the 75% Eclair Kit: very nice and delicious keycaps for the build, Gli Epomaker Barometer with XDA profile and colored sublimation PBT, 3 packs of Epomaker Iceberg Silent Switch and finally a beautiful coiled Aviator cable Epomaker Mix heavenly.

I love that the kit box is super padded, but that inside there is only the Eclair, a lined USB-C cable and the dongle, so as to reduce unnecessary waste, then the box can be safely reused as a keyboard holder, very elegant .

Unfortunately no keycaps and switch extractor present, I have dozens of them, but not good news for those starting out. On the back the feet allow a slight inclination to favor those who prefer slightly diagonal writing.

The real genius is instead in the box of the switches, which you can reuse as a station to lubricate, and therefore reusable indefinitely, and inside which you will find a pincer switch extractor, unfortunately not very useful unless you try to cause yourself a ‘ inflammation of the carpal tunnel.

The keycaps will arrive to you in this super organized box, already sorted according to the ANSI profile (although I prefer the hard case that AKKO provides), but unfortunately there is no trace of the keycap extractor here too.

I never and never will use the ISO profile so no problem for me but if you are used to writing with the Italian ISO profile, you will not have big problems finding them on the internet, unfortunately Epomaker does not have them. The Mix Cable, on the other hand, is stored in a simple box.

Obviously any customization is at your discretion, I received the Epomaker Eclair 75% black, but there is also white and on the website of Epomaker the combinations of cables and keycaps are many, not to mention the switches. For the choice of switches, if you have no idea, or have doubts about the assembly, I refer you to our guide and an article.

Epomaker Eclair 75%: Info and tests

Layout: 82 ANSI US keys

Connection: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0 / 2.4GHz

Measurements: 328 * 148 * 42.3mm

Battery capacity: 3,000mAh

PCB: RGB with north orientation led, RGB strip, 3-5 pin hotswap, multimedia potentiometer

Stabilizers: plate mounted and factory pre-lubricated

Mounting type: tray mount

Material: ABS

So to start being a kit, you should get to assemble from scratch, to study the approach, there should also be a choice on the type of plate, but unfortunately Epomaker has sealed all these choices, and I must say that for some it could also be a luck all in all.

You will get a steel plate, much better than brass for example for my taste, unlike aluminum and brass in fact you will not hear that annoying “high” accent to the total pressure of the key, but still less gloomy than the thock of a polycarbonate plate, and also less flexible to the touch.

What does all this mean? In reality, being the Epomaker Eclair 75% a low profile keyboard, without a cavity to fill with kilos of Eva foam, and a tray mount in stock (the gasket in the low profile makes no sense), it means nothing. Since the elasticity of the plate would still have no play, as for example in a gasket mount, or in a modification to the tray with the o-rings. And that’s very bad, or so it seems …

For example, the Epomaker TH80 had the possibility of supporting itself on the plate by cutting the tray mount feet, and filling the void with EVA foam, thus providing a special very pronounced THOCK, while here it is just impossible. So I am reminded that Epomaker actually provided me with silent switches, not yellow milks, not even matchas, and everything finally makes sense.

In fact, if I tried to put silences on the TH80, in any case the natural resonance of the cavity would create a considerable disturbance for me, risking to make the switches much less silent. Here then, Epomaker’s choice to present a low profile kit proves to be a winner for a very quiet keyboard. And believe me it is! Here is the video to prove it.

Epomaker Eclair 75%: silence is golden

Then also the choice of keycaps becomes essential. With ASA, SA and MT3 profiles, there is a risk of affecting this silence, due to the length and volume of the cavity, but the choice of material could also be crucial.

The PBT in XDA profile seems the most logical choice, given its ability to absorb most of the mechanical vibrationswhile for example a set of ABS keycaps, much more rigid, would risk creating a tremor that would affect the structure.

So why the ABS case? Here the economic factor takes over, I think, in PBT the cost would have risen slightly, as for acrylic. Yet the silence is there, and I believe it is due to the led strip that separates the top from the bottom, acting as a Break mod, interrupting the vibrations on what looks like polycarbonate. Very smart and elegant solution, especially at low cost. After all, it is in economics that the best ideas flourish.

Unfortunately, however, the choice to mount the stabilizers directly on the plate was an avoidable mistake. Although of excellent workmanship, with POM stem and polycarbonate body, the play that is created on the internal side greatly interferes with the pressure of the button, which pebbles a little, especially if you press on the sides (in the video above it is evident). Choosing a plate with screw stabilizers would have been the optimal solution, for a few cents more.

Epomaker Eclair 75%: modding capability

Another mistake is the complexity of closing the case, too many unnecessary screws, some hidden under the feet, and the extreme difficulty of opening the case to separate and paint it. At one point I was afraid of breaking it and then I stopped. Very counterintuitive for a kit, since those who buy them do it to manage the mods independently and simply, as for example with a stock Epomaker TH66, really easy to open, but also to dust.

It is also true that in any case the foam mods are present from the factory, both in the middle of the plate and on the PCB, of EVA, and on the bottom, of sponge. And trust me that’s no small feat for a factory setup, this means they knew well what you needed, and that you might have a little trouble doing it yourself. Attention to customers over 9000.

That said, the stabilizers and switches arrived factory lubricated (with a lubricant similar to 205 0), smooth and consistent as few, a pleasure, especially for the hours saved lubricating them. The 45gf linear feel is a rare pleasure, combined with the PBT keycaps, a sensory experience.

Unfortunately I have found the spacing of the keys a bit annoying at first, it caused me typing problems, but it’s a subjective problem, given the fact that I have short fingers.

Epomaker Eclair 75%: connectivity

I love Epomaker’s aviator cables, they are really resistant and of excellent workmanship, but the impossibility of having the choice of connector colors weakens me a little. I colored the connectors with an acrylic primer, and then covered everything with a pastel pink. Not everyone will have the time to do this, and given the unfair cost of a powder-colored aviator connector, it would be welcome at the very least.

The bluetooth 5.0 connection to 3 devices is very simple, finally the pairing combination has become intuitive with the FN + 1-3 combo, in 3 seconds the device enters pairing and go, while with the dongle for the 2.4 GHz it is a question half a second. The delay is almost absent in both 2.4GHz and bluetooth, although I am adamant about their use for competitive gaming.

Epomaker Eclair 75%: “LE LUCINEEE”

The choice of RGB is obviously for gamers or for the A ESTHETIC way, obviously the effects on the top are always the standards, but therefore nothing new for the Epomaker Eclair 75%? The front led strip is all greedy, with these very SUPERCAR effects and even a little Star Trek classic series. Clearly keeping them on drains the 3,000mAh battery pretty quickly if you are in dongle or bluetooth mode.

The duration without lights is 5 days full immersion, while with RGB active, it scales to 1 day or 2. But never mind, the Epomaker Eclair 75% charges in just under 40 minutes, and in the meantime you can still use it with USB cable. The north orientation of the LEDs however it is something that can no longer be seen, it should be banned from the market, too much conflict with a lot of fret profiles and above all it costs nothing to reverse the position, too bad.

