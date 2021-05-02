Antibodies that neutralize the classic, South African and British strains of the coronavirus are produced after vaccination with EpiVacCorona. This was reported on May 2 TASS at the State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology “Vector” of Rospotrebnadzor, where this vaccine was developed.

The center noted that the results of observation of participants in clinical trials of the first and second phases, as well as post-registration trials, including people over 60 years old, do not give grounds to doubt the safety of EpiVacCorona and its ability to induce the formation of neutralizing antibodies.

On April 29, Vektor announced the production of more than 2.1 million doses of the vaccine (1 million 75 thousand kits) of EpiVacCorona.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on April 26 that the plans for the production of Russian vaccines EpiVacCorona and KoviVac in the first quarter of 2021 have been fulfilled.

EpiVacCorona is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be registered in Russia. This happened on October 14 last year. A month later, the developers received permission to conduct post-registration studies, in particular, among the elderly.

