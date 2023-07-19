The students discover that the victim may have passed information on to the police. Was Guido really an informant? And who or what was that information about? Billie delves deeper into the tire trade: could there be a motive for the murder here?

A new episode appears every (weekday). More information: nrc.nl/geredetwijfel.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].