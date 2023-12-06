A conference in Berlin brings the conflict to a boiling point. Looted art experts from all over the world appear to support Palmer. Chairman of the restitution committee Alfred Hammerstein tries to defend himself, but it seems in vain. A lawsuit puts matters even further on edge. Meanwhile, Pieter discovers that the painting has been sold privately.

A new episode appears every Wednesday. More information: nrc.nl/schilderij

Presentation: Pieter van Os and Emmie Kollau Editorial: Pieter van Os Direction: Emmie Kollau Music: Darius Timmer Edit: Emmie Kollau Assembly assistance: Kars van den Heuvel Mixing: Arno Peeters Production: Thus’ Productions Final editing: Iddo Havinga Illustration: Martien ter Veen Design: Yannick Mortier