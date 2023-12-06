A conference in Berlin brings the conflict to a boiling point. Looted art experts from all over the world appear to support Palmer. Chairman of the restitution committee Alfred Hammerstein tries to defend himself, but it seems in vain. A lawsuit puts matters even further on edge. Meanwhile, Pieter discovers that the painting has been sold privately.
A new episode appears every Wednesday. More information: nrc.nl/schilderij
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].
- Presentation:
- Pieter van Os and Emmie Kollau
- Editorial:
- Pieter van Os
- Direction:
- Emmie Kollau
- Music:
- Darius Timmer
- Edit:
- Emmie Kollau
- Assembly assistance:
- Kars van den Heuvel
- Mixing:
- Arno Peeters
- Production:
- Thus’ Productions
- Final editing:
- Iddo Havinga
- Illustration:
- Martien ter Veen
- Design:
- Yannick Mortier
