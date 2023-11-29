The committee has reached a decision: the Kandinsky is not stolen art. And finally Pieter and Emmie go to speak with James Palmer, the looted art entrepreneur who doesn’t give up. He is decided about the Netherlands: a sticky and corrupt country.

A new episode appears every Wednesday. More information: nrc.nl/schilderij

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].