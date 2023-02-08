A veil of gray over the day. More and more people are experiencing stress or anxiety due to climate change and are seeking help. In this episode Maarten and Floor investigate the feelings of powerlessness that people experience and the discomfort that can arise as a result. They also look at the relationship between climate change and inequality. Can imagination help us get a better grip on the future?
A new episode is released every Wednesday. More information: nrc.nl/bovenwater.
Presentation: Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga
Editing and directing: Mandula van den Berg, Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga
Edit: Maarten Dallinga and Audio Chef
Music: Maarten Fox
Final editing: Miriam van Zuidam
Logo: Merijn Hos
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].
#Episode #sofa
