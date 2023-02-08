A veil of gray over the day. More and more people are experiencing stress or anxiety due to climate change and are seeking help. In this episode Maarten and Floor investigate the feelings of powerlessness that people experience and the discomfort that can arise as a result. They also look at the relationship between climate change and inequality. Can imagination help us get a better grip on the future?

A new episode is released every Wednesday. More information: nrc.nl/bovenwater.

Presentation: Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga

Editing and directing: Mandula van den Berg, Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga

Edit: Maarten Dallinga and Audio Chef

Music: Maarten Fox

Final editing: Miriam van Zuidam

Logo: Merijn Hos

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].