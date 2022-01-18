Epiphany bathing began on the territory of the main temple of the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported on Wednesday, January 19, in the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Epiphany bathing at the Main Church of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began this night, and 14 fonts were prepared for ablution at once, so that several people could take ablution at once,” the report says.

Near the fonts, tents are equipped so that, having plunged into the water, the military could warm themselves with hot tea, the ministry said.

Before the start of bathing, ceremonial events dedicated to Baptism were held at the temple, the department added.

In the morning there will be a festive liturgy, as well as the Great Blessing of Water.

The defense department also said that the Winter Festival continues on Cathedral Square, which has already been visited by more than 310 thousand people, a tubing descent about 60 meters long and an ice rink with an area of ​​5.5 thousand square meters have been organized. meters.

The guests, the Ministry of Defense recalled, can view the Memory Road multimedia gallery.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, a ceremony was held to bless the water before bathing at Epiphany in Yekaterinburg.

On the same day, the infectious disease doctor, Professor Nikolai Malyshev, named contraindications for Epiphany bathing in the hole. According to him, it is recommended to refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages, and it is also important to keep a distance due to the risk of worsening the epidemiological situation with coronavirus, people with chronic diseases should refrain from swimming in the hole at all.

The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Epiphany on January 19. On the night of Epiphany, many believers traditionally plunge into the hole.