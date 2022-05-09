from Angelica Giambelluca

The effort to control the crises that characterize this disease is not enough The goal must be to take charge of all the needs of those who suffer from it

one of the most widespread neurological diseases in the world. It affects 50 million individuals globally, 600 thousand in our country alone, of which 40% affected by the drug resistant form. Epilepsy, which means being caught off guard is just that:

sudden fits that cause unconsciousness

motor and sensory alterations, fall or state of absence.

Those who live with epilepsy, when they cannot manage it with drugs, do not lead a simple life: can’t be alone, taking a bus or driving a car can be problematic, and so can attending school or going to work. Society over the years has done little to include individuals with epilepsy and sadly discrimination and stigma have made the picture worse. To this is added a general management of the disease, aimed only at containing the crises, forgetting the needs of the patients.

THE program of the World Health Organization But in 2022 this could begin to change. In May the World Health Organization (WHO) will be called to ratify the first 10-year Intersectoral Global Action Plan for Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders (Igap)the intersectoral action plan to manage epilepsy and other neurological disorders globally with well-defined goals of care and social promotion. Among the objectives to be achieved by 2031: 90% of people with epilepsy will need to be diagnosed correctly; 80% of patients have access to the necessary drugs and 70% be able to control seizures well. The Action Plan could facilitate laws to ensure safeguards in school and work, and to break down prejudice, he says Francesca Sofiacouncilor of the Italian Federation of Epilepsies (Fie) and president ofInternational Epilepsy Office (IBE) . WHO will have to ratify the document by May. We ask the Ministry to work together, he adds Rosa Cervellione, president of the FIE to achieve the objectives proposed by the global plan. The Ministry of Health recalled that for some time it had started a process of listening and confronting with the realities involved in the management of epilepsy. See also Covid, in Italy a boom in infections among children. The Omicron Vaccine Embankment

Misunderstanding creates stigma Epilepsy for a long time was wrongly considered (and in part still) a mental disorderAnd. Not a mental health problem at all, but a neurological condition. This condition occurs mainly in childhood and old age. And it can be expressed in different ways: focal seizures (which arise in a certain part of the brain), myoclonic seizures (involuntary jerks of the limbs), atonic seizures (sudden loss of postural tone with possible falls to the ground), absence crisis (momentary interruptions of the state of consciousness), e seizures. People with epilepsy often face discriminationlive in a condition of social isolation, and may have difficulty in finding work or following school.

Drug resistance Despite the wide range of aspects it impacts, disease management efforts are still all focused on crisis control alone. But while it is true that 60-70% of people with epilepsy manage to keep their seizures under control with therapy, there is another 30% who do not achieve this goal. Those who are resistant to drugs are not always able to lead a life in full autonomy and it should be followed by specialized centers, but not always so: In a recent research carried out together with the Lombardy Region – he explained Laura Tassipresident of the Italian league against epilepsy – we found that only 15% of people with epilepsy were managed by specialized centers. But the problem is also that not all doctors know how to correctly diagnose the disease. And this happens despite the fact that our country boasts excellent epileptologists with one of the most popular scientific societies. There is a lack of well-defined study paths for epileptology, and this is another sign of the lack of attention paid to a disease that is anything but easy to diagnose. In the global plan that the WHO should approve in a few weeks, epilepsy has a privileged place already in the title, a position of relevance that does not want to minimize the other pathologies, but rather definitively decree how epilepsy is a fully-fledged neurological disease and should be treated as such. See also Coronavirus in Italy, today's January 1 bulletin: 141,262 new cases and 111 deaths

An overview The term neurological disorders indicates a number of conditions affecting the central and peripheral nervous systemssuch as epilepsy, but also headaches, dementias, Parkinson’s diseasecerebrovascular diseases (including stroke), neuroinfectious / neuroimmunological disorders (including meningitis, HIV, cerebral malaria and multiple sclerosis), neuromuscular disorders (including muscular dystrophy, myasthenia gravis) and neurodevelopmental disorders (autism spectrum disorder and congenital neurological lesions), traumatic injuries of the brain and spinal cord and tumors of the nervous system.