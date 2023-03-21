Epilepsy which can express itself in different forms, so much so that it is more correct to speak of epilepsies in the plural: some (most) allow an almost normal quality of life; others (more rare) are severe and associated with other neurological, cognitive-behavioral and psychic symptoms. Epilepsy one of the most common chronic neurological diseases, so much so that it was recognized in 1965 as a social disease by the World Health Organization. Often those who suffer from it keep it hidden, for fear of prejudice and marginalization. in high- and middle-income countries it affects about one in a hundred peoplewhile in developing countries the numbers are higher.