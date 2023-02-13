Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

50 million people in the world live with the neurological disease, still little known, about 600,000 in Italy. Literary competition promoted by LICE and short film at the Giffoni Film Festival. Patient requests

In the world over 50 million people live with epilepsy, in Italy about 600 thousand. Yet despite this neurological disease is so widespread, they are still difficult to eradicate d

inscriptions and prejudices towards those affected. “Take a step forward against the stigma“, That sometimes it hurts more than the disease itselfis the slogan chosen this year for the world day which occurs on February 13, an opportunity to turn the spotlight on a condition that is still scary, also due to lack of knowledge.

On the occasion of the day, Italian League Against Epilepsy (LICE) e LICE Foundation, in collaboration with the Giffoni Film Festival, are launching «It goes on stage! Stories of epilepsy», campaign for fight social stigmawhich provides a literary contest in which people living with the disease, their family members and caregivers can participate. Also this year some monuments of the main cities, starting from the Colosseum, light up in purple, the color of the fight against epilepsy.

Neurological disease Even today there are those who consider epilepsy a mental disorder; it is, instead, one neurological disease that can be manifested at all ageswith two major peaks of incidence, one in the early life e the other (growing) in the‘

old age. It is currently estimated that 86 new cases of epilepsy occur in our country every year first year of life20-30 in youth/adulthood e 180 cases after the age of 75. The high incidence rate in the first year of life is mainly due to genetic factors and risks associated with various causes of perinatal suffering; for the over 75s the cause is mainly the concomitant increase in age-related pathologies: cerebral stroke, neuro-degenerative diseases, tumors and head injuries.

«One in three people with epilepsy

it is not sensitive to drug treatment – recalls Laura Tassi, president of LICE -. This represents a g

it is not sensitive to drug treatment – recalls Laura Tassi, president of LICE -. This represents a grave school and work social inclusion problem, as well as the highest share of expenditure for the National Health Service and for caregivers. Although there is still a long way to go, many steps forward have been made – observes the president of LICE -. We support people with epilepsy so that they do not give up on their condition and face life with courage in every social sphere".

Literary contest The campaign against social stigma, active throughout the year, includes a literary contestdedicated to the theme ofsocial inclusionfrom school to work: you can participate, by March 13with the story of his own experience (here information and regulation). The story selected by a jury of experts will become the subject of a short film script which will be presented at the Giffoni Film Festival 2023 scheduled from 20 to 29 July and, out of competition, at the Venice International Film Festival.

«Giving a voice to people with epilepsy means invite them to awareness of their pathology and encourage them to face life in the best possible wayin every social sphere» says Oriano Mecarelli, past-president of LICE.

Antonio Gambardella, president of the LICE Foundation adds: «Those affected by pathologies like these face discrimination and exclusion from social, professional or school life on a daily basis, based on age. That's why we want people with epilepsy no longer hide for fear of judgmentThat tell their stories, their fears but also their successes».

Call for research projects On the occasion of the world day, the Italian Association against epilepsy (AICE ODV) with the FIRE Foundation launches the 17th public tender for the assignment of 40 thousand euros to research projects on «Drug-resistant epilepsy» (in particular on «warning mechanisms of the onset of epileptic seizures» and «physiopathological mechanisms, clinical aspects and new therapeutic approaches»).

«Over 40 percent of people with epilepsy of working age is unemployed – remembers Giovanni Battista Pesce, president of AICE -. The only state that they are taking medicines for seizureseven in their full control, is cause of preconception refusal to access any job. Just manifesting an epileptic seizure, if it puts you on one side limits on access to work

Not recognizes you the slightest access to inclusive measures at work. It is necessary – concludes the AICE president – ​​the approval of one Law for the rights of people with epilepsy».

