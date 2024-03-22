According to new research by Perelman onepilepsyonly a small percentage of neurons show changes after a seizure in mice, but these alterations can be permanent and trigger future seizures that can affect the entire brain and lead to cognitive impairments, such as memory and learning.

The results of the study were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

The new study on epilepsy

Researchers have identified an experimental treatment that, if provided within the first 48 hours of the first seizure, can prevent these long-term changes.

The findings suggest a promising target for developing treatments for epilepsy and preventing downstream effects of seizures.

Epilepsy is characterized by excessive activity of brain cells – neurons – that generate seizures. Research increasingly shows that the development of epilepsy involves changes to synapses, which are structures that connect one neuron to another. Although approximately 3.4 million people in the United States live with some form of epilepsy, it is not yet known what causes it and there is no cure.

Additionally, half of individuals with epilepsy experience cognitive impairment, such as problems with memory or emotional regulation, but it is not clear why or how epilepsy changes brain cells to cause this. Additionally, epilepsy is common in children with autism and individuals with dementia.

“It is clear that there is a connection between the epileptic brain, impaired memory, and difficulty controlling emotions and how we act on those feelings, but we do not understand the underlying mechanisms,” said Frances E. Jensen, MD, president of the the Department of Neurology and senior author of the study.

“Existing treatments for epilepsy only help manage seizures. This research gives us a promising starting point for developing therapies to prevent them from happening.”

In this study, the researchers used a method that “tagged” neurons in the hippocampus – an area commonly affected by epilepsy and critical for memory – of mice that were activated by epileptic activity. The researchers were able to monitor the activated neurons over time and observe how they responded to subsequent seizures.

They found that only about twenty percent of the neurons in the hippocampus were activated by seizures. Over time, the hyperactivity of these neurons reduced their ability to make connections with other neurons, called synapses, necessary for learning.

“Overactive neurons lose the ability to build the strong synapses needed for learning, which could explain why some people with epilepsy have problems with learning and memory,” Jensen said.

“If we can prevent these neurons from undergoing changes after being activated by seizures, our hope is that we can also prevent not only the progression of epilepsy, but also avoid these cognitive deficits that individuals experience in the long term.”

To see if they could prevent neurons from becoming permanently epileptic, the researchers used an experimental glutamate receptor blocker called IEM-1460, which has been shown to reduce the hyperexcitability of neurons in mouse models of epilepsy.

They found that when they treated mice with this blocker in the first 48 hours after their first seizure, the neurons did not permanently fire and the subjects did not experience future seizures or associated effects, such as impaired cognition and learning difficulties.

“Now that we have identified the subset of neurons affected by epilepsy, we can investigate what makes these cells vulnerable to epilepsy and whether a therapy can be developed to stop this phenomenon,” Jensen said.

“We are also eager to determine whether there is a glutamate receptor blocker that works similarly to IEM-1460 in humans, which could be given to people after their first seizure and prevent the lifelong problems associated with epilepsy. ”

Common myths about epilepsy and children

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders in children. Around 1 in 26 people suffer from epilepsy and 1 in 10 people will have at least one seizure in their lifetime.

Dr. Anthony Fine, a pediatric neurologist and epileptologist at the Mayo Clinic, says that although it is quite common in children, there are some misconceptions when it comes to epilepsy and children.

Epilepsy can be difficult to diagnose in children because not all seizures are the same.

“It's really a common misconception that all seizures are convulsive seizures,” says Dr. Fine.

There are other types of seizures, such as absent seizures, in which a child may become lost for a few seconds or minutes and then return to activity.

“I've had some kids where I've seen people think they're acting silly. And this kind of continues, and, eventually, you realize that something is actually happening. And there are other seizures that almost feel like night terrors,” Dr. Fine says.

She says for many children, there are treatments to control seizures.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all solution to epilepsy. You really need to tailor it to the patient and their response. But, in most cases, anticonvulsant drugs can be very helpful. And some children can control their seizures completely.”

Dr. Fine says a common misconception is that ADHD medications can cause seizures and that children who suffer from epilepsy and ADHD should avoid them.

“It turns out that's not true. In reality there is only a strong relationship between epilepsy and ADHD. And, therefore, if you have one, you are more likely to have the other.”

Regenerative cell therapy for epilepsy

Together with colleagues, veterinarian and neuroscientist Sonja Bröer has been studying how regenerative cell therapies can help cure or alleviate epilepsy. The work was carried out at biotech start-up Neurona Therapeutics, Inc. in San Francisco, where Bröer led a preclinical research team, before moving to Freie Universität Berlin.

The company is developing a cell therapy (NRTX-1001) for treatment-resistant epilepsy and has now published preclinical study results in Cell Stem Cell. Based on this data, the cell therapy is now being evaluated in human patients as part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial. On October 6, 2023, Bröer will present both preclinical data and early clinical data at the Einstein Center for Neurosciences' Neuroscience Meeting Berlin.

Around 50 million people worldwide suffer from epilepsy; in approximately one third of patients, epileptic seizures do not respond to drug treatment, reducing patients' quality of life and their life expectancy. Epilepsy occurs when excessive electrical discharges occur in the nerve cells of the brain.

The neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) can block this overexcitation. However, nerve cells that secrete this neurotransmitter can degenerate in epilepsy patients, creating an imbalance between inhibition and excitation in the brain that is thought to pave the way for seizure activity.

In their recent publication in Cell Stem Cell, Bröer and his colleagues report the transplantation of GABA-secreting inhibitory neurons that can potentially restore balance in the brain and suppress epileptic seizures. The development and characterization of such cell therapy could provide a revolutionary alternative for patients with treatment-resistant seizures.

Developed by Neurona Therapeutics, NRTX-1001 cell therapy is derived from a human embryonic stem cell line and differentiated into inhibitory neurons. Administration of NRTX-1001 in a mouse model of chronic epilepsy produced long-lasting and reproducible seizure suppression, with most animals becoming completely seizure-free.

The transplanted inhibitory neurons became distributed throughout the brain and integrated into the host's existing neuronal network. The cells survived long-term and also reduced other pathological side effects of epilepsy, such as scarring in the brain, which also occur in human patients.

These disease-modifying effects were dose-dependent. No adverse effects were observed. These results support an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05135091) for drug-resistant epilepsy.

If approved, this would be the world's first cell therapy for epilepsy and an alternative that could transform the lives of millions of patients suffering from treatment-resistant seizures.

Harnessing brain plasticity to gain resilience to epilepsy

Approximately 1% of the world's population lives with epilepsy; yet only 65% ​​of epilepsy patients manage their symptoms with medications.

Currently, surgical removal of the brain lesion responsible for the condition is the only radical cure for epilepsy. However, many patients must take medications for the rest of their lives to deal with seizures.

A research team led by Professor Ko Matsui of the Super-network Brain Physiology Lab at Tohoku University has reported a stimulation paradigm used on experimental animals that could potentially cultivate resilience to epilepsy.

Frequent brain stimulation that causes seizures has been shown to induce epileptogenesis and epileptic brain conditions. To the researcher's surprise, however, repeated stimulation resulted in a dramatic decrease in the seizure response to the stimulus.

“Our brain has an infinite capacity for plasticity,” says Matsui. “If it is possible to create status epilepticus, we must ask whether it is also conceivable to reverse the transition or overwrite the existing hyperexcitable circuit with an additional suppressive system.”

Using optogenetic technology to control the activity, Dr. Yoshiteru Shimoda, Matsui and their team demonstrated that a specific stimulation paradigm induced the release of the endogenous inhibitory transmitter adenosine from glial cells. This converted the rat's brain into a highly seizure-resistant state.

Details of their findings were published in Neurobiology of Disease.

Matsui is cautiously optimistic. “Although unfortunately epileptogenesis cannot be reversed, we have shown that we can invoke the homeostatic nature of the brain circuitry to contain hyperarousal.”

For the current study, light-sensitive proteins were genetically expressed in neurons to regulate moderate neuron-glia signaling at will. Such optogenetic technology would be difficult to apply to human patients, Matsui noted.

“Although clinical use is a long way off, it is possible to imagine a future in which a therapeutic strategy could directly target glial cells and allow the creation of resistant status epilepticus.”