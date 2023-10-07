From Simona Ventura to Fiorello, portraits with colours, clothes, hairstyles, even looks that recall images from three decades ago

Everyone is crazy about Epik, the app that is also becoming popular among VIPs. Thanks to artificial intelligence, this photography software allows you to create portraits in the typical 90s style of American colleges. Just upload selfies and Epik will create images with colors, clothes, hairstyles, even looks that will remind you of images from three decades ago.

Among the VIPs who have already got involved with this app are, among others, Fiorello, Simona Ventura, Claudio Santamaria, The Jackal, Andrea Damante – deejay, model, influencer who became famous when he was a tronista of Men and Women -, Zoe Cristofoli, girlfriend of Theo Hernandez.