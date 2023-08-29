Epigenetics is the study of how environmental factors and experiences influence the expression of genes, without altering the DNA itself, this phenomenon is widespread in the plant kingdom, where plants can transmit to their descendants chemical signals that regulate gene activity. A group of researchers recently published a discovery which has opened up new perspectives for food security, sustainable agriculture and biodiversity conservation.

When we talk about heredity with epigenetics, this is not only a question of transferring DNA from one generation to another, but also of transmitting mechanisms that change the structure and function of DNA according to external conditions. These mechanisms are called epigenetic and are mainly the DNA methylation, post-translational modifications of histones and small non-coding RNAs.

These mechanisms interact with each other and with other transcription factors to establish a chromatin state that can be active, repressive or intermediate, and this, the chromatin state, can be inherited by daughter cells during cell division, but can also be changed in response to internal or external signals.

With epigenetics, we study DNA methylation which consists in the addition of a methyl group to cytosine, one of the four nitrogenous bases that make up DNA. DNA methylation is catalyzed by enzymes called DNA methyltransferases, which can recognize specific DNA sequences or be guided by small noncoding RNAs.

DNA methylation is generally associated with a repression of gene expression, as it prevents the binding of transcription factors to DNA or recruits proteins that induce an inaccessible chromatin state; moreover, this is particularly widespread in plants, where it involves both symmetric regions (CG and CHG, where H is a different base than G) that the asymmetric regions (CHH) of DNA.

What else have we been able to find out thanks to epigenetics

Epigenetics also reminds us that DNA methylation can be maintained during DNA replication thanks to enzymes called maintenance methyltransferases, which copy the methylation pattern from the parental strand to the daughter strand, furthermore this process can also be removed by enzymes called DNA demethylasewhich can act directly on the methyl group or through a DNA repair process.

Post-translational modifications of histones involve the addition or removal of chemical groups to the tails of histones, the proteins that form the nucleosome, the basic unit of chromatin. Histone modifications are catalyzed by enzymes called histone-modifierswhich can recognize specific DNA sequences or be guided by small non-coding RNAs, and can also influence the interaction between DNA and histones, chromatin compaction and the recruitment of other transcription factors.

The major modifications of histones are acetylation, methylation, phosphorylation, ubiquitination and sumoylation.

Again thanks to epigenetics, we know that these modifications can have activating or repressive effects on gene expression, depending on the location and type of change. Histone modifications can be maintained during DNA replication thanks to enzymes called histone-chaperonnes, which transfer the modified histones from the parental strand to the daughter strand, while instead, contrary to what we said above, histone modifications can also be removed by enzymes called histone-demodifiers, which act in the opposite way to histone-modifiers.

Small non-coding RNAs are RNA molecules less than 200 nucleotides in length, which are not translated into proteins, but perform regulatory functions at the DNA or RNA level. The main types of small non-coding RNAs in plants are microRNAs (miRNAs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), whereas miRNAs are transcribed from specific genes and have a sequence complementary to that of one or more target mRNAs, which can degrade or inhibit their translation.

Epigenetics also reminds us that siRNAs are generated from repeating or transposable DNA regions, from antisense transcripts or viral RNAs, and have a sequence complementary to that of a target DNA or RNA region, which they can methylate or cut. Small non-coding RNAs are involved in various epigenetic processes, such as DNA methylation, histone modifications and gene silencing. Small non-coding RNAs can be inherited by daughter cells during cell division, but can also be transferred between different cells or between different organisms.

Plant epigenetics has many practical applications, such as the production of transgenic plants, the selection of plants resistant to biotic or abiotic stresses, the conservation of plant biodiversity and the understanding of plant evolutionary mechanisms. Plant epigenetics is also a very interesting field of study from a scientific point of view, as it offers new perspectives for exploring the interactions between genetics and the environment, between stability and variability, between heredity and adaptation.