Advisor to the Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Maleev warned Russians against traveling abroad. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, this year’s vacation is best spent in Russia. “Europe is still at the peak of the incidence. I do not think that everything will be quiet there soon, in Turkey it is also unsafe yet, ”he said.

Maleev added that in Russia, the incidence of COVID-19 is decreasing, and there are regions where only a few cases of infection are recorded.

Earlier, experts from the tourism industry warned Russian travelers about a possible shortage of places in domestic resorts in the summer. First of all, the excitement will affect the Krasnodar Territory and the Crimea. As analysts clarified, almost no vacancies remained, not only for the May holidays, but also for July and August.