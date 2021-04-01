In Europe, the peak incidence of COVID-19, therefore, it is safest for Russians to spend their vacation in 2021 within the country. This was announced on April 1 by the advisor to the director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Maleev.

“Europe is still at the peak of the incidence. I do not think that everything will calm down there soon, in Turkey it is also unsafe yet. So if we talk about tourism, then it is safer to spend your vacation in Russia “, – leadsRIA News” his words.

The specialist pointed to an improvement in the epidemiological situation in Russia, stressing that at the moment in some regions of the country only a few cases of COVID-19 are recorded.

On the same day, Maleev said that the coronavirus epidemic in Russia could end by August. According to the expert, in the summer, the incidence of coronavirus can be reduced to hundreds or even isolated cases.

The day before, Rospotrebnadzor allowed an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the fall. It was emphasized that if the Russians do not observe the precautions, then the seasonal fall in the incidence rate is “definitely guaranteed”.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that it was premature to talk about the victory over coronavirus infection, despite the positive dynamics recorded in Russia. He also called on citizens to comply with a set of restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU countries are facing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.